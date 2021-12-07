These Wolfgang Puck knives 'cut like a dream' — grab a set on sale for just $25!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There's nothing dull about this stunning knife set. (Photo: HSN)

Professional chefs and amateur home cooks alike can attest to the importance of an excellent knife set. Chopping up veggies for salads, slicing fresh fruit, getting fancy with tartares and ceviches — good knives will make food prep feel like a dream. You'll never regret getting a versatile set of knives — and with proper care, they'll last decades.

HSN shoppers believe they've found the ultimate starter set, and here's the kicker: It's over 40 percent off. The Wolfgang Puck 10-Piece High Carbon Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, on sale for $25, down from $44, packs in everything you need to slice, dice and chop any ingredient that comes your way. The gorgeous lineup includes a utility prep knife, Nakiri knife, scalloped utility knife, ridged knife and beveled slicing knife, all with their own sheaths.

The knives, with nice grippy handles, are designed to be perfectly balanced in your hand. They're durable, easy to sharpen and just as comfortable as they are functional. Needless to say, these would make an amazing gift. For an up close and personal look, check out the video demo here.

Choose from teal or red! Shoppers are hooked.

"Best knives ever," one fan declared. "I use these daily...They cut like a dream."

A cut above — and a great holiday gift. (Photo: HSN)

Another added: "These are beautiful knives and are designed to make life in the kitchen so much easier! And that's exactly what they do. So easy to use and hold onto. Have had mine since December, and use them daily and have not had to sharpen once so far. I really love them!"

Consider this an excuse to toss those circa-1982 knives cluttering your drawers: These are so much better!

"These knifes are awesome. I got rid of the cheap knives i had and these Wolfgang Puck knives make a great addition."

