Kellogg’s accused of ‘sexualising’ products in ‘woke’ backlash

Kellogg’s has placed the drag queen RuPaul, left, on its cracker boxes - Kellogg Company

Kellogg’s has been accused of sexualising breakfast with cereal boxes celebrating Pride Month and running “illegal” diversity schemes.

The claims have been made by America First Legal (AFL), a conservative non-profit run by Stephen Miller, who served as Donald Trump’s White House immigration tsar.

They argue that Kellogg’s hiring, training and promotion practices are “infused with woke ideology” that constitute “illegal, race-based discrimination” and violate federal law.

The group has asked a US anti-discrimination agency to investigate the cereal company over its workplace diversity policies, which are designed to achieve a balance based on race and sex.

Dismissal of ‘family friendly’ approach

On Wednesday, AFL filed a federal civil rights complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The group also criticised Kellogg’s marketing campaigns, saying the company had discarded its “long-held family friendly marketing approach to politicise and sexualise its products”.

They listed examples that include boxes of Cheez-It crackers featuring the drag queen RuPaul and cereal boxes celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month.

The group also took exception to the company’s well-known Tony the Tiger character posing for pictures with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney at the Tony Awards in June.

AFL took exception to Tony the Tiger posing for a photo with Dylan Mulvaney - Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images

The EEOC can sue companies if it finds that their employment practices amount to illegal discrimination.

Legal experts expect an uptick in legal challenges to corporate diversity programmes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on race-conscious admissions policies.

While the Supreme Court ruling in June related to policies among US universities, the ruling could be used to argue against corporate America.

In the letter, AFL said Kellogg’s, for example, has said it wants to have “25 per cent under-represented talent at the management level” by 2025 and runs fellowship programmes that are only open to racial minorities.

“Kellogg’s employment practices are unlawfully based on ‘equity,’ which is a euphemism for illegal discrimination,” Reed Rubenstein, a lawyer with the group, stated in the letter.

America First said it also had sent a letter to Kellogg’s board of directors on Wednesday threatening shareholder litigation if the company maintains the policies.

Target Corp also under fire

It is the second large corporation that the conservative group has targeted this week.

On Tuesday, AFL sued Target Corp on behalf of an investor, saying the retailer failed to anticipate customer backlash over LGBTQ-themed merchandise that hurt its stock value.

The complaints are part of a campaign conservative legal groups and Republican legislators are waging against corporations that have enacted so-called “woke” policies on social issues such as race, gender and diversity.

Kellogg’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

