WIU, QC Graduate Center hosting inclusivity professional training

Western Illinois University and the Quad Cities Graduate Center are hosting a “How to Foster LGBTQ+ Inclusivity, Building Safe Spaces at Work and in Schools,” event on Friday, June 7 from 13-3 p.m. on the Quad Cities campus in Building C, room 2406.

Haley D. Wikoff, WIU Counselor Education and College Student Personnel Assistant Professor, and Chase Norris, executive director of Clock Inc. will present at the event.

“I’m excited to offer this professional development opportunity to WIU-QC in partnership with Chase Norris, the Executive Director of Clock, Inc., who is also an alumnus of the Counselor Education program,” said WIU Counselor Education Assistant Director Haley Wikoff. “This continues to help us engage in critical conversations around creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals here at WIU and in the community at large.”

The event aims to ensure LGBTQ+ individuals are safe and supported in schools and the community. Everyone benefits when others understand their experiences and the impact society has on their mental health.

This training is geared towards licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical professional counselors, licensed mental health counselors, school counselors, school social workers, clinical social workers and other professionals. Counselors can receive continuing education credit, as WIU-QC is recognized by the National Board of Continuing Education for National Certified Counselors. The event is approved for three contact hours.

All attendees will learn LGBTQ+ terminology, describe the differences between sexual identity and gender identity, hear the experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals in workplaces and schools, consider how privileges can affect societal experiences and develop acknowledgment, affirmation and advocacy strategies to create an inclusive environment.

Click here to register for the event.

