WIU-QC close to opening new Moline day care

More than two years after announcing its partnership with the city of Moline, Western Illinois University-Quad Cities is nearing completion of Rocky’s Play Space, a Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab.

The plan was announced in early 2022 to establish the facility in fall 2022 at vacant first-floor commercial space of the Enterprise Lofts building, 1871 River Drive, Moline.

Lindsay Meeker, left, and Audrey Adamson of WIU-QC show off renovations for the new Rocky’s Play Space, a Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab in Moline.

But Western instead decided to renovate the building at 406 7th Ave., Moline, which the community may recognize as the former Boys and Girls Club. The current club is at 338 6th St., Moline.

WIU-QC will be welcoming children into the early learning center this summer. Those driving by may notice a whimsical mural on the building depicting the bilingual alphabet that was done in collaboration with Quad City Arts and artist Sarah Robb. This mural was painted with the artist, a community volunteer team of parent mentors, WIU staff and faculty, local school district administrators, Women United members, and others.

The outside of the new center at 406 7th Ave., Moline, is a mural painted by QC artist Sarah Robb with a volunteer team of parent mentors, WIU staff and faculty, local school district administrators, and Women United members.

The renovations on the inside are moving along, and the nature-inspired playground will be coming to life later this month. This space will serve as a childcare and preschool, and a place for hands-on learning and modeling for WIU students and community early childhood workforce, a parent hub for conversation and growth, and a model classroom for birth-to-5 bilingual pedagogy, according to WIU.

Outside the new center are pictured: (front row) Dr. Kristi Mindrup, left, Zainab Labrabet, Gaby Mendez, Fatima Azem and (standing) Audrey Adamson, left, and Dr. Lindsay Meeker.

“WIU is proud to be a leader in early childhood teacher education in the region and recognizes the need for quality childcare in our communities,” university spokeswoman Alisha Looney said recently. “WIU has been fortunate to receive wonderful support from the philanthropic community to help bring this dream to reality, including Quad City Community Foundation, Moline Community Foundation, City of Moline, and the Ontiveros Family through Quad Cities Community Foundation Donor Advised Funds.”

The lab site project has been a collectively funded effort using multiple grants, funds from the City of Moline Childcare initiative, WIU funds, as well as donor funds to create a beautiful, developmentally appropriate space. This endeavor included renovation to the indoor space, renovation to the playground, an outdoor mural, and curriculum and supplies for play-based learning and STEAM experiences.

Half-million-dollar project

The renovations to the building and playground area, also currently in progress, re estimated to cost approximately $522,000. More than half of the overall project has been financed through grant and donor funds.

The center will be able to serve approximately 75 children 6 weeks to 5 years old during the primary daytime shift, with approximately 35-40 more students served during the evening and Saturday shifts. WIU also is working to come up with a plan to serve kindergarten-aged children after school, understanding that is a need in the local area.

Lindsay Meeker (right), WIU visiting professor of early childhood education and director of the Center for Best Practices in Early Childhood Education, talks about the plans for the new Moline childcare center.

Additional information on enrollment will be provided to the community later this month with an expected enrollment sign-up released on June 3, and a family night of play will be offered at Rocky’s Play Space on June 12 from 5-8 p.m. to introduce families and children to the space.

There are steps with completing the center renovations, classroom set-up, staff training, and licensure that need to occur prior to opening the doors for childcare services.

WIU is also exploring additional locations for expansion sites, including a downtown Moline site.

Lindsay Meeker, left, talks about the QC Early Learning Center construction. The center is due to open for families this summer. serving children ages six weeks to five years.

Families interested in more information on what they can expect at the WIU Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab site can reach out lc-dennison@wiu.edu for additional information.

