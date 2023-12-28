These Are, Without A Doubt, The Most Unhinged Wrong Number Texts And Responses From 2023

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
7

1.This Bible Camp that didn't come to play:

"It appears we have reached out to the wrong number."
u/thinkobscure / Via reddit.com

2.This message that is just SO bizarre, I have to hope it's a joke:

"We are headed to the ER."
u/applesheep4 / Via reddit.com

3.This reply that probably scarred the recipient for life:

"what"
u/NiceTavarish / Via reddit.com

4.This frustrating exchange:

"A wrong number"
u/Moonl1ghtizKol / Via reddit.com

5.This ominous outreach:

"That is the deer that murdered my wife"
u/Merc_Twain25 / Via reddit.com

6.These Kevins who accidentally found each other:

"Hahahaha that's amazing"

7.This failed party planning:

"Who's bringing the cocaine this time?"
u/Gigant0re / Via reddit.com

8.These plans that probably didn't pan out:

"I have my period."

9.This meaty message:

"Here's that thin sliced meat!"
u/IntuitiveWhit / Via reddit.com

10.This super pleasant fellow:

"Blocked"
u/lala-land-04 / Via reddit.com

11.This completely chaotic way to respond:

"I'm sorry, he didn't make it."
u/snokkw / Via reddit.com

12.This wrong number text that dang near ended a marriage:

"Not anymore"
u/MrMeep0 / Via reddit.com

13.This wrong number replier who may have gotten someone into a lot of trouble:

"No need to ask."
u/Swedishfartmachine / Via reddit.com

14.This classic misunderstanding:

"Please disregard that message."
u/gasmschunes / Via reddit.com

15.This mommy misunderstanding:

"I'm nobody's mother lol."
u/guntervonhausen / Via reddit.com

16.This wrong number who ended up providing useful advice:

"Just invite me to the wedding."
u/letgomygrego / Via reddit.com

17.This wrong number who dumped a stranger:

"OMG, wrong number, sorry!"
u/NotVamguard / Via reddit.com

18.This unhinged reply:

"she woke up, thank you"
u/Sp33dyGh0st1 / Via reddit.com

19.This conversation that escalated rather quickly:

"F**k you"
u/Daft_Wee_Haggis / Via reddit.com

20.This aunt and uncle who just didn't understand:

"Please give me the right #.."

21.These strangers who just weren't meant to be:

"alright have a good day"
u/AntiDivaBrie / Via reddit.com

22.This golf hater:

"No, I hate golf."
u/No_Acanthaceae_9641 / Via reddit.com

23.This wrong number that could've been the right number:

"No no, I think you have the right number"
u/TwinSunSunburn / Via reddit.com

24.This wrong number in search of a Tinder date:

"Thanks dawg"
u/budgetinglol / Via reddit.com

25.And, this person who, legend has it, is still searching for Kent today:

"Right"
u/octacon666 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/wrongnumber

Recommended Stories