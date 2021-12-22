Hang in there! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hammock is on sale today, starting at $16: 'Setup was a breeze'

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save on Amazon's No. 1 bestselling hammock. (Photo: Amazon)

Temperatures may be hovering around freezing right now, but it won't be like that forever. In a few months, you'll be able to kick back in your backyard and enjoy the feeling of hanging out in nature again.

One of the easiest ways to do just that? A comfy, sturdy hammock. It'll become a coveted spot for cat naps and curling up with a book, plus it serves as extra seating when guests stop by. A hammock is also portable — you can bring it camping or take it on a hike.

Intrigued? Amazon's No. 1 bestselling model, the Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock, is on sale today starting at just $16 in select colors and sizes. And with over 30,000 flawless ratings, it's time to learn more.

Starting at $16 (was $30)

Kick back and relax. (Photo: Amazon)

The hammock comes in two sizes — for one person (108 x 54 inches) or two people (120 x 78 inches) — and 14 colors (crimson! navy! yellow!). Made entirely of sturdy parachute nylon, it's lightweight (just 24 ounces!) and folds up to the size of an eggplant.

As for installation? That's super easy, too — it comes with 9-foot straps that you can tie to any tree. Plus, five separate loops make it a piece of cake to adjust the height, keeping you as close or as far away from the ground as you'd like. You'll be able to set it up in just a minute.

The hammocks are designed in the USA and the brand is family-owned and operated. Shoppers rave about the quality in particular, as well as how easy it is to set up.

Tie it up and take a load off — you deserve it. (Photo: Amazon)

Starting at $16 (was $30)

One shared: "This has been hands down one of my most favorite purchases on Amazon. I have always seen people hammocking in various places and I always wondered what the hubbub was about, but now I know! This hammock is not only stylish and durable, but it was most importantly affordable. Even with no prior experience, setup was a breeze and after a couple of practice setups, you would think that I have been doing it my whole life."

Story continues

Other shoppers can't imagine themselves going camping again without the lightweight hammock in tow: "My husband and I LOVE our double hammock from WOO," shared one. "We’ve been wanting to buy a hammock for years and finally pulled the trigger when we went glamping this year. We used the hammock so much that weekend, I honestly can’t imagine going camping again without it."

This shopper even recommends it for overnight snoozes: "I've never liked sleeping in a tent. I'm always too hot, and it's stuffy in there, and all the nylon, plus the weight and the setup...no thanks. So, for a recent two-night hike I thought I'd try a hammock. After doing some research, I settled on the Wise Owl Outfitters Single Hammock. I'm a convert for life! It's lightweight, easy to set up, sturdy and comfortable. I'm a big guy (6'4", 250 lbs) so I was a little concerned with how well it would hold up. I was also a little afraid of whether I'd find myself dragging the ground because the straps had stretched out overnight. My fears were completely unfounded, however. There was absolutely no stretching, and it held me up just great..."

Starting at $16 (was $30)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

