This Wisconsin village is one of the best small towns to retire in the country, study says

A monument sign marks village hall in the Village of Waukesha. The municipality, which became a village in 2020, is among the best small towns to retire to in the U.S., a new study says.

The Village of Waukesha landed among the best small towns to retire in the country, according to a new study from GOBankingRates.com.

Researchers looked at data from thousands of towns in the U.S. with populations between 1,000 and 10,000 residents. To determine which small towns are the best for retirement, the study analyzed median incomes, cost of living, "livability" and crime rates. Here's a look at which small towns ranked the highest among the best places to retire in the U.S.:

What is the monthly cost of living in the Village of Waukesha

Overall, the Village of Waukesha, which has a population of about 8,400 people, received high scores for income and quality of life. According to the report, the Village of Waukesha had the 9th highest median household income. Total monthly cost of living for retirees in Waukesha is $3,379 per month with the average rent cost being $1,365, according to GOBankingRates.com.

What is the average retirement age in Wisconsin?

The average retirement age in Wisconsin is 64 years old, according to a MoneyTalksNews survey.

How much do you need to retire in Wisconsin?

Here's how much money you need annually to retire comfortably in Wisconsin, according to GOBankingRates.com.

Annual cost of living: $55,158.37

Cost of living after using Social Security income: $33,021.25

How much you need in savings to retire: $825,531.30

Top 15 small towns to retire in the U.S.:

Here are the top 15 small towns to retire in the U.S., according to GOBankingRates.com.

Maplewood, MO Sharpsburg, PA Brentwood, PA Alamo Heights, TX Riverdale, UT Lindale, TX Coraopolis, PA Grand Blanc, MI Richmond Heights, MO Hillsborough, NC Fort Mitchell, KY Camp Hill, PA Waukesha, WI Northville, MI Brentwood, MO

Click here to see GOBankingRates.com full list of best small towns to retire in the U.S.

