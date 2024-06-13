Wisconsin sets records for tourism

Jun. 13—DOUGLAS COUNTY — Wisconsin had another record-setting year with tourists contributing $25 billion to the state's economy in 2023.

All 72 counties saw year-over-year growth contributing to a 5.4% increase in visitor spending statewide, according to Tourism Economics, which prepared the study for the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

The Oxford Economics company found that visitor spending increased by $750 million in 2023, supporting 178,045 tourism-related jobs and more than $1.6 billion in state and local taxes.

"Wisconsin has so much to offer ... so it's no wonder we've seen yet another record-breaking year for Wisconsin tourism for the second year in a row," Gov. Tony Evers said. He said the numbers show tourism is a critical industry in the state.

Douglas County experienced a 7.4% increase in the economic impact stemming from tourism in 2023, according to the study. Direct visitor spending on lodging, food and beverages, retail, recreation and entertainment, and transportation contributed $125.6 million to the county's economy, supporting 1,324 jobs and collecting $12.7 million in state and local taxes in 2023.

The total impact on Douglas County's economy was $178 million in 2023, up from $166 million in 2022.

"Wisconsin tourism powers the economy and strengthens the fabric of communities of all sizes," said Anne Sayers, Wisconsin tourism secretary. "The historic impact of tourism reached every corner of Wisconsin, and in doing so, sustained livelihoods for thousands of our friends and neighbors."