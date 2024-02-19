Wisconsin loves its ice-out contests, but this year has been a tough one for the events

Pete and Joe, mannequins placed in a boat by the New London Fish and Game Club, are used to document the annual ice-out on the Wolf River in New London. This year it occurred Feb. 9, the earliest date since ice-out monitoring began in the city in 1851.

Is there any more dreary time of year than the stretch between Jan. 1 and April 1? That's a rhetorical question and the answer is no.

So what do we do? We go nuts over the Super Bowl and pay attention to the Oscars. And here in Wisconsin, and in other areas of the frigid Midwest, we gamify the weather and gamble on the outcome in the form of ice-out contests. If you live anywhere near a lake, chances are good there is some kind of contest in which you can make an educated guess as to when the ice will be completely gone.

The following list of contests is incomplete, the product of very basic online searches. The problem with that is a lot of these contests are old-school, grassroots affairs, and their social media and other internet footprints remain small. Which makes them all the better in our books.

Another caveat: In this, the winter that never was (at least so far) in much of the state, many traditional ice-out contests have been nixed because, well, there isn't enough ice to go out. Nonetheless, we list here contests that we found that were held in the past few years, but could not determine whether some are being held this year. If not, we hope they come back next winter.

Ice-out dummies waiting for spring across Wisconsin

Two of our favorite ice-out include putting out mannequins out on the ice.

▶ The folks in the village of White Lake in eastern Langlade County get together to put Iron Mike, a guy with a high-visibility vest and big old smile made with wood and metal, out on White Lake. This contest was started in the 1950s, went on hiatus, and was started anew in 2015.

▶ Members of the New London Fish and Game Club put a couple of ersatz anglers, Pete and Joe, on the ice of the Wolf River, and keep track of when the ice melts enough to send the two downstream. It's been part of ice-out record keeping that dates back to the 1850s. This year the two broke free earlier than ever before, on Feb. 9.

Iron Mike stands out on the ice of frozen White Lake in northern Langlade County. Every year people enter an ice-out contest, making their best guess as to when the ice will melt and Mike will get dunked in the water.

Waiting for cars to sink on Lake Menomin, Echo Lake

A number of Wisconsin towns have contests or held them in the past that involve putting wrecks of cars out on the ice, and guessing when they will break through in the spring.

▶ The Menomonie Lions Club has put an old junker of a car on Lake Menomin since 1961, using the event as a fundraiser. (It is unclear whether this contest is being held this year, but it was held in 2023. It sank on April 9.)

▶ The Beaver Dam Police Department has used an old squad car, or other junk vehicle, as the basis for its ice out contest on Beaver Dam Lake. Again, a warm winter canceled the event this year.

▶ The Burlington Kiwanis Club has put a car on Echo Lake. In 2021, the car sank in the evening of March 10. This year, there's not enough ice to make it happen. Club members say they hope to get back on track next winter.

More: Treading on thin ice: Iron Mike and an ice-out contest helps White Lake beckon spring

Dunking a truck on Traxler Pond

▶ The Janesville Golden K Kiwanis normally puts a truck out on Traxler Pond. Unfortunately, according to the event's Facebook page, it was too warm to hold the contest this year, so the contest will be a held as a drawing. Maybe not as fun, but still a great way to raise money for community organizations in the late-winter doldrums.

