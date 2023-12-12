Wisconsin just had a record-breaking year for tourism and outdoor recreation

Dave and Barb Wentworth sport their anniversary shirts overlooking Devil's Lake, in Devil's Lake State Park. The couple married in 1970, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary rock climbing.

People are getting outside more, and with that came a record breaking year for Wisconsin's outdoor recreation industry in 2022.

According to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers, the industry brought in $9.8 billion to the state's gross domestic product, which is a 6.8% over the record from 2021. GDP estimates the value of the goods and services produced in a state. While the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) has only tracked this information since 2018, the tourism industry increase has been seen throughout the country since the pandemic.

Nationally, the outdoor recreation industry topped $1 trillion in gross output for the first time ever. That's 2.2% of the nation's GDP.

“These historic numbers are a testament to the importance of the outdoors and the outdoor recreation economy to Wisconsin,” said Monroe Brown, director of the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation. “More than just a fun thing to do, outdoor recreation is big business and a solution for our local communities as it drives tourism, workforce attraction, and retention in all sectors of the economy.”

The biggest contributor to the state's outdoor recreation industry was the combination of motorcycling, ATVing and UTVing, which brought in $1.1 billion. Nationwide, this category ranks third with $11.5 billion. This means Wisconsin contributed nearly 10% of the nationwide total.

Behind them on the state's list was boating and fishing at $710 million and RVing, which brought in $553 million. These two activities were the highest contributing in the country at $32.4 billion and $35.5 billion, respectively.

Multi-use apparel and accessories ($1.15 billion), game areas like golf courses ($448 million), guided tours and outfitted travel ($385 million), hunting ($220 million) and bicycling ($152 million) were also major contributors.

Outside of specific activities, Wisconsin's travel and tourism numbers also grew in 2022. In total with local and visiting travel, travel and tourism increased by 14.2% for travel and 8.7% for tourism, adding $3 billion to the GDP.

The outdoors industry also contributed over 94,000 jobs in the state, which is 3.1% of the state's workforce.

“The outdoors is consistently cited as a top reason visitors choose Wisconsin, and that is a credit to our amazing natural places and our passionate destinations, guides, and outfitters who welcome travelers to experience all our state has to offer,” said State Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. "We’re incredibly proud of the work of the Office of Outdoor Recreation and their partners that enhances one of our top tourism products and drives economic impact for the state.”

The state's natural resources also received a boost last week when the Ice Age trail and the North Country National scenic trails, which run through Wisconsin, became part of the National Park Service. They join the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore and the Saint Croix National Scenic Riverway as Wisconsin landmarks with National Park Service designations.

“With over 800 miles of Great Lakes shorelines, more than 1,000 miles of Ice Age Trail, countless state parks, forests, trails and green spaces, outdoor recreation is core to Wisconsin’s culture and identity, and it’s an important piece of our economy,” said Gov. Evers. “Each year, visitors from near and far come to Wisconsin to experience all our state has to offer, and whether they go snowshoeing and skiing or kayaking and camping, their travel supports local business owners and jobs in our communities. These record-breaking numbers are just further evidence that investing in outdoor recreation is an investment in Wisconsin’s economy and way of life.”

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin tourism brings in record $9.8 billion in 2022