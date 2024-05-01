This Wisconsin hotel is among the best in the country in 2024, according to Tripadvisor

Thousands of travelers around the world ranked their preferred hotels this year, and Tripadvisor published the ranking in its latest 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards for the Best of the Best hotels.

Hotels on this list are among the top 1% based on a large volume of high reviews over a 12-month period. Out of 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this ranking. And one Wisconsin hotel made the list — the Stewart Inn, a bed and breakfast based in Wausau.

The Stewart Inn in Wausau named top hotel in U.S.

Stewart Inn in Wausau ranked No. 6 on the list of best Small & Boutique hotels in the U.S.

The Stewart Inn was designed by George Maher, a founder of the American Arts and Craft movement and a colleague of Frank Lloyd Wright. The boutique hotel is on the southwestern edge of the Andrew Warren Historic District near the Cyrus Yawkey Museum, the Marathon County Historical Museum and Wausau's Museum of Contemporary Art.

The inn "delights with its peaceful atmosphere, beautiful rooms and gorgeous architecture," Tripadvisor's website says. "With a convenient location, exploring the surroundings is a breeze."

Visit: The hotel is at 521 Grant St., Wausau, WI. For more information on the Stewart Inn, you can visit www.stewartinn.com or visit its Facebook page here. Rooms range in price around $200 per night depending on the type of room. To stay at the luxury cabin on the property costs around $370 per night.

Top five hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

Top five hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

