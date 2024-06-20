A Wisconsin bakery has the best pie in the country, according to this ranking

The best pie in the entire country is from Wisconsin, according to recent results from USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Stockholm Pie and General Store, in Stockholm, a small village in Pepin County near the Minnesota border, was the top-ranked pie shop in the United States out of 10 ranked.

Stockholm Pie & General Store, N2030 Spring St., is along the Mississippi River on Wisconsin's Great River Road, halfway between La Crosse and Minnesota’s Twin Cities. One of the more unique characteristics of the eponymous shop isn't just its tasty pie, but its tiny town that it calls home. Stockholm has a population of about 66, co-owner Alan Nugent previously told the Journal Sentinel.

In a 2019 Journal Sentinel interview, Nugent said workers at the shop start at 4 a.m. and typically offer between 15 to 20 pies a day.

Find anywhere from 15 to 20 varieties of pies made from scratch including French silk, eggnog custard and praline pecan shown here at Stockholm Pie & General Store.

"Pie and more pie is what we’re best known for," he said. "What sets us apart is that everything is made from scratch, one pie at a time. Every apple peeled by hand, not a commercial anything, just like Grandma used to make. If any one element sets us apart, it’s our secret-recipe crust.”

The USA TODAY 10Best rankings are first chosen by a panel of industry experts and then whittled down by editors. Then, the public votes over a four-week period to determine the ranks.

The top 10 pie shops, according to 10Best:

Stockholm Pie and General Store (Stockholm, Wisconsin) My Sugar Pie (Zionsville, Indiana) Pie Junkie (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Aunt Netters Cafe (Lecompton, Kansas) JudyPie (Grapevine, Texas) The Village Buttery (Ruidoso, New Mexico) Winston Pies (Los Angeles, California) Pie Shop (Washington, D.C.) The Apple Pan (Los Angeles, California) Hoosier Mama Pie Company (Chicago, Illinois)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin bakery has nation's best pie in USA TODAY 10Best rankings