This best-selling charging station is just $27 — down from $50 — in time for Christmas!

Trying to shop for that one person in your life that seems to have everything? Give them the gift that everyone can use: convenience. This No. 1 bestselling charging station is just $27 today, down from $50 — just be sure to apply the 10% coupon at checkout! This charging dock is ideal for anyone in the iPhone ecosystem, since it lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at the same time, but it also works with Samsung and Huawei products, too! You can find a full compatibility list on the store page.

Amazon Yoxinta Wireless 3-in-1 Charging Station $27 $50 Save $23 with 10% coupon Charge your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds all at the same time with this handy little device. It's perfect for nightstands, since the phone is angled so you can see it at a glance. Never head out with dead batteries again! $27 at Amazon

One satisfied customer talked about the efficiency of the charger. "I have tried three other brands of 3-in-1 chargers, including the expensive Mophie offering, and this is the only one that actually charged all three items consistently. I normally stick to brand-name electronics, but all the leaders' products cost at least twice as much as this one, and I would constantly pick up my iPhone with no charge the next morning. This one charges everything it is supposed to, has a light you can turn off or use as a night-light, and the pricing gives you a lot more for your money than the Bellinis and Mophie’s out there. I highly recommend this product."

"I love this! It works great either plugged in with its block or plugged into the USB port on my laptop. It folds flat, so it is easy to put into my laptop case. No more worrying if I forgot to charge my watch before I left for school...it can charge in class," said another ecstatic reviewer. "I can also put my phone on it to charge at the same time, and talk using speakerphone option while it is charging with no problems. I can even watch a video while charging because it is not laying flat! I am not sure about the Air Pod charging because I don’t use them, but would guess it works just as well!"

This wireless charger cuts down on the amount of clutter you have to have on your desk to keep everything charged, and it's compatible with phones from the iPhone 8 forward. You can charge your phone either vertically or horizontally, and the rubbery pads will stop your phone, watch and earbuds from sliding off. It even works through most phone cases, as long as they aren't too thick.

This wireless charging station is a great gift for the techie that has everything. (Photo: Amazon)

Another customer talked about how especially convenient this is right about now. "I’m traveling for the holidays, and the last thing I want to do is carry a bunch of cords for different devices, but with this it’s very simple. I can just put it in my bag and go. I can charge all my devices on the plane or at my layover destination. But this is really good for me because I’m trying to not be on my phone at night time — this forces me to put it on the charger and stay off of it. I’ll be buying a few more for my family!"

This wireless charging station reduces clutter and is the perfect size for a take-anywhere device. If you act fast and order now, it can still arrive before Christmas, thanks to Prime shipping.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

