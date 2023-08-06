'No more jiggle when I laugh': These popular high-waisted undies are on sale for $5 a pop (40% off!)

If you're on the hunt for a pair of panties that, shall we say, behave, you are not alone. Stumbling upon unicorn undies that smooth things out and don't ride up can feel impossible. Not so, claim more than 37,000 Amazon shoppers. That's a small town worth of five-star reviews all for the Wirarpa High Waist Underwear! And right now, you can try them out at a discount — snag a five-pack for $25, down from $41 — that's nearly 40% off!

Great for hot days

If you're about to unravel over your ill-fitting undergarments, these might just grant you the peace of mind you deserve. Made with cotton and spandex, they're built to make your life comfier and cooler on those days the temperature is too high to keep your composure.

"They are great because they don't roll down," shared a happy shopper. "They stay put when it's hot and miserable out."

Muffin top no more

If we're being honest, there aren't many of us who don't have the much-maligned muffin top — there's just so much diet and exercise can do. These panties help keep things contained without rolling down.

"This is a repeat purchase because I love this product so much," gushed a rave reviewer. "They are comfortable wearing anything. They have enough stretch that it feels like the underwear are holding my apron belly securely. No more jiggle when I laugh. Highly recommend these. From now on these are the only underwear I will purchase."

"The fit on these are fantastic, snug but not tight," wrote a five-star fan. "They stay in place all day and do NOT roll down!"

More than 37,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy panties. (Photo: Amazon)

Wedgie-proof

If you have a little junk in the trunk (or a lot!), finding underwear that doesn't ride up feels like uncovering the holy grail. Well, these shoppers uncovered it for you.

"These are the softest most comfortable pair of underwear I’ve ever worn," raved an enthusiastic shopper. "They are more of an everyday thing and since I am retired, everyday wear is my go to. By that I mean shorts, jeans, billowing sundresses, etc.. Washing and drying were no problem. Theses did not shrink or become distorted in any way. Oh and for the win, no wedgies!!!"

"No chaffing, no wedgies, and none of that synthetic sports material stuff that cause unnecessary sweating," a satisfied customer shared. "These are just good ole comfy briefs that you can do whatever you want in and they fit as they should."

