Winter's end signals hummingbird's return

Whether or not spring comes in like a lion or lamb (or both!), an easier phenomenon to predict is the arrival of the first returning black-chinned hummingbirds. Fresh from their winter haunts in southwestern Mexico, the males usually begin to appear in our area a week or two after the equinox.

Their return is closely coordinated with the bloom time of some of their most important nectar flowers, such as ocotillo, claretcup cactus, canyon penstemon, and crimson sage, which over many millennia have evolved to cater specifically to these masterful little pollinators. Unless or until climate change disrupts the flowering schedule, one can be confident that when these plants come into bloom the hummingbirds will not be far behind, for the birds depend on the sugary energy the nectar provides to fuel their long-distance migrations.

A male black-chinned hummingbird flashes his purple throat patch.

This close relationship between bird and flower is the reason why many folks that hang feeders can almost put the hummingbirds’ return date on the calendar. My husband’s El Paso grandparents always swore by St. Patrick’s Day, whereas at our place north of Las Cruces the last week of March is most likely. In any case, that first-of-the-spring sighting that makes the heart skip a beat is right around the corner.

Eliciting smiles from even the most curmudgeonly among us, the returning birds will quickly set up breeding territories in desert foothills and valley habitats throughout the area, often in the same exact places as in previous years. Dominant males begin defending nectar sources and lookout perches from other males, and once the plainer, mostly green females arrive a week or so later, the males will engage in dizzying courtship flights that are mesmerizing to watch.

With hummingbirds, there’s no sharing of family responsibilities. Females do all the nest building, incubating the two eggs, feeding copious tiny insects to the growing nestlings, and finally teaching new fledglings how to catch food and find nectar. And in southern New Mexico, these supermoms usually do it all again with a second brood in early summer! The males may seem to have it relatively easy, only needing to defend territories for themselves, but their skirmishes can sometimes result in serious injuries and even death on occasion. Undoubtedly, they do pass feisty genes onto their offspring and strengthen the whole population that way.

The very best way to support hummingbirds is to plant nectar flowers that will both attract and sustain the birds for many generations to come. In addition to the spring bloomers mentioned earlier, there are many others that flower in mid to late summer when hordes of hummingbirds are heading back southward. Feeders are quite popular as well, but should be kept scrupulously clean to avoid harming the birds. The best solution is quite simple to make: one part sugar to four parts water, with no red dyes or additives. Start out with a small amount in the feeder and change every few days to keep fresh.

Sometimes it can take a while for hummers to discover new offerings, but younger birds will be trickling through over the next month, so be patient. The more red, tubular flowers for nectar and the more dense shrubbery in the vicinity for roosting and nesting, the better for attracting newcomers. Keeping your cat indoors and avoiding the use of chemical insecticides are both extremely important also.

Even those of us that have been smitten by these fascinating creatures for decades can attest that the fever doesn’t fade. Each and every March, that first whirr of wings or flash of purple outside the window is an affirmation – that despite whatever ails us, at least for now, we can count on the hummingbirds to bring smiles.

Marcy Scott is a local birder, botanizer, and author of "Hummingbird Plants of the Southwest." Along with her husband, Jimmy Zabriskie, she operates Robledo Vista Nursery in the North Valley, www.robledovista.com, specializing in native and adapted plants for birds and wildlife habitat. She can be reached at HummingbirdPlantsSW@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Winter's end signals hummingbird's return