This shopper-adored Roomba is over $50 off — plus 20 more amazing winter weekend vacuum deals
If your vacuum's wheezing is getting louder every time you turn it on, it's trying to tell you something: Replace me! These days, vacs are no longer clunky, hulking machines that have to be lugged around from room to room — now they're lightweight, glide across the floor and are possibly smarter than we are. And they also aren't as much of an investment as they once were — nowadays you can find an excellent sucker for a price that's beyond reasonable and verges on awesome. Also awesome: Walmart has a ton of them on sale from all your favorite brands.
Whether you’re looking for a powerful stick vac, a smart upright, a robovac that will absolutely change your life (we’re serious), or anything in between, we’ve got the goods. Our thorough list of the best vacs on sale is below.
iRobot
Dreaming of a world where you living space is continuously monitored for dust, dirt and pet hair without your having to lift a finger? Well, your dream's come true! This top-rated iRobot Roomba maps out your space, plus it's smart enough to steer clear of stairs, furniture, toys and your pet's precious food bowl. Not to mention, you can program it via an easy-to-use app.
"Roomba is a human and fur-baby household's best friend," shares one happy shopper. "I can set it to clean my home while going out on a walk, running errands, playing with my children. I absolutely love that it has freed up my time while it does the vacuuming for me. It's also quieter than a regular upright vacuum. I wish I would have purchased it sooner."
Shop more iRobot deals:
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot, $177 (was $284), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba® i3 (3150) Robot Vacuum, $348 (was $399), walmart.com
Robot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $350 (was $495), walmart.com
iRobot Braava 380t Advanced Robot Mop, $265 (was $380), walmart.com
Shark
Whether your home is mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, this vac can handle it. It intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's ace at detecting pet hair and other debris too — just watch it go! Or, you know, leave the house and get on with your life. Floor cleaning's no longer the boss of you!
"I am so happy with this vacuum!!" shared a feline-friendly shopper. "I can't believe how GOOD it works!!! The amount of cat hair that this vacuum finds is unbelievably awesome. My house looks clean, and I see no cat hair laying around but when I run this vacuum it will be full of cat hair in minutes. It is my favorite!"
Shop more Shark deals:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (was $149), walmart.com
Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop, $69 (was $78), walmart.com
Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (was $191), walmart.com
Bissell
This wondrous machine is designed to clean carpets, chairs, couches, stairs, auto interiors and more. Featuring a long power cord, lightweight design, and powerful vacuum suction, th Bissle Little Green is a portable steam cleaner that'll easily remove dirty footprints, stains, and spills from any surface. Plus, with over 2,300 perfect reviews, this beast is tried and true...and now it's nearly 30 percent off.
“My lil’ Pomeranian Chewie has been leaving big problems on my area rug and sofa, and some of the urine stains were soaked in," a shopper revealed. "Well, as temps rose outside, so did the odors. After research and reading positive reviews I decided to buy the Bissell Little Green and WOW, that lil sucker works tremendously! Got rid of all the old settled urine stains and odor!”
Shop more Bissell deals:
Bissell Powerlifter Pet Lift-off Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $199), walmart.com
Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $299 (was $359), walmart.com
Bissell Powerforce Powerbrush Pet Lightweight Carpet Washer, $88 (was $99), walmart.com
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Bagless Upright Vacuum, $195 (was $229), walmart.com
Eufy
If you’re tired of dragging a heavy appliance around the house just to enjoy clean floors, it’s time to end the madness. A great robovac doesn’t just do the heavy lifting for you, it does the thinking too.
This model uses Eufy’s patented BoostIQ technology to navigate your house, from hardwood floors to rugs and beyond, with smooth transitions. It never loses suction, but if it senses the need for extra power — say, for crumbs on the kitchen floor or dirt embedded in the rug — and amps up to get the job done. Pet owners are thrilled, to say the least.
"I absolutely love this item," raved a five-star reviewer. "It picks up so much dust and hair (I have seven pets, and I'm amazed...). It knows when it's about to bump into something and turns itself before it goes into a wall or door. I highly recommend this machine if you are too busy or tired to vacuum."
Shop more Eufy deals:
Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, $199 (was $350), walmart.com
Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure, $30 (was $50), walmart.com
Anker eufy RoboVac 35C, $169 (was $300), walmart.com
Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $250 (was $280), walmart.com
