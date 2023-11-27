Winter trail etiquette: Keeping ski, bike and snowmobile routes smooth and safe

One of the best ways to deal with Wisconsin's long winter is to get out and play in it.

There are many of us who can't wait to hit the state's numerous trails once the snow flies, whether on skis, bikes or snowmobiles. Many of these snow trails we love are maintained by volunteers, and it's good form for everyone to do what they can to keep them as smooth, safe and enjoyable.

We've collected from a variety of experts dozens of best practices designed to make the winter trail experience a positive one for everyone.

Tips on general trail etiquette in Wisconsin

For the most part, being a considerate trail user requires little more than decency, kindness and common sense. "Wisconsin Trail Etiquette and Safety Guidelines," a pamphlet produced by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, offers these tips:

▶ Stay to the right and pass on the left.

▶ Downhill traffic yields to uphill traffic, and faster users yield to slower users.

▶ Stay on the trail to protect the surrounding landscape; don't take shortcuts or cut switchbacks.

▶ Respect trail closures.

▶ Carry out all litter — including pet waste.

How to be a courteous cross-country skier

The Loppet Foundation, an organization that maintains trails and bolsters skiing in Minnesota's Twin Cities area, offers up these tips for Nordic skiers:

▶ Classic skiers should almost always use classic tracks.

▶ In a passing situation, the person overtaking the slower skier should go outside the track.

▶ If you are passing another skier, it's good to give a little warning. "Passing on your left" or "passing on your right" is fine.

▶ Skate skiers should avoid skating over the classic tracks.

▶ Skate skiers should also do their best to maintain a straight line.

How to be a respectful winter cyclist, on fat-biking trails and on urban pathways

▶ On multi-use trails, such as city paths, cyclists should always yield the right of way to pedestrians.

▶ Call out to pedestrians and other cyclists as you overtake them, using "on your left."

▶ Control your speed to avoid any collisions.

▶ Use a headlight, taillight and reflectors at night.

Riding fat-tired bikes (designed for winter cycling) on groomed single-track trails can be a little more complicated for users. The Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition, the International Mountain Biking Association and the New Moon Ski/Bike Sop near Hayward offer these tips:

▶ Never ride a groomed trail in warm conditions. That will cause the trail to get rutted up and ruin the riding for all.

▶ Use a minimum tire width of 3.8 inches, also to avoid ruts.

▶ Lower the pressure on your tires if you are breaking the surface of the trail. On a hard surface, CWOCC suggests a tire pressure of six to eight pounds per square inch. On softer trails, use one to four PSI.

A key rule of etiquette for snowmobilers: Stay on the trail.

Etiquette tips for snowmobilers and other motorized trail users

To be a courteous snowmobiler, the DNR offers the following guidelines.

▶ Stay on the trail and stay away from areas posted as closed.

▶ Don't be careless or operate your machine in a way that might endanger people or damage property.

▶ Park your snowmobile and walk to sensitive, historic, scenic and cultural areas that are open.

▶ Ride quietly around houses and non-riders, keeping a slow and steady pace.

▶ Slow down when being passed.

Keith Uhlig is a regional features reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin based in Wausau. Contact him at 715-845-0651 or kuhlig@gannett.com. Follow him at @UhligK on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram or on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin winter skiing, fat biking, snowmobile trail etiquette tips