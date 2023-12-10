'Winter survival essential': These popular sherpa-lined sweatpants are on sale for $30

It's cold! But you don't have to be. Check out these awesome, uber-warm Yeokou Sherpa Sweatpants we found on sale on Amazon starting at just $30 (was $70). These top-sellers are so warm, in fact, that shoppers up in the mountain climes are singing their praises as a "winter survival essential." Fans also say the sherpa-lined bottoms are the "softest soft" and "cute with ankles rolled up."

Why is this a good deal?

Normally $70, these cozy bottoms are an incredible 57% off with double discounts. Just add the on-page coupon to the already low sale price for the best deal since last winter!

Why do I need this?

If it's cozy comfort you seek, these pants are equally great for running around on a snowy day and for snuggling up on the couch. Right now, there are 21 great colors and styles to choose from in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, and most are on sale. For a tighter squeeze, choose the "skinny" version available in black and gray. Or go for the relaxed-fit sweatpant style, which has pockets (!!!). Whatever your faves are, nab them while they're marked down and still in stock.

And if you want to share a pair of these totally giftable, cozy-as-can-be pants, we're willing to bet they'll put them before the wrapping paper even hits the floor. Seriously.

The cold can't slow you down in these popular sherpa pants — now on sale at Amazon. (Amazon)

What do reviewers say

Over 13,200+ five-star fans love these ready-for-anything pants for their warmth, softness and straight-up looks.

One grateful reviewer declared these pants a "winter survival essential." They wrote: "I got these pants to help me survive a mountain camping trip in some cold weather, and I am so glad I did. They are so warm and so comfy."

"If you are cold, this is what you want," promised another five-star shopper. "My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter.... Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during the polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!"

Want the skinny? This drawstring-free, slim-fit may be just your speed. (Amazon)

Beyond soft

If softness is a must for you, apparently so are these pants. Reviewers can't stop gushing about the feel.

One five-star fan raved: "I live in the mountains and need all the extra warmth I can get. These are perfect!...The material is so soft and nice and thick — like how sweatpants used to be made. I'm also very impressed with the sherpa. It's really nice quality. It's more like fur, rather than that cheap stuff they use on blankets and animal beds, you know the one. They are 100% cotton (which is somehow impossible to find) and the sherpa is 100% polyester.

"Softest soft," agreed another. "...The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft."

Pretty darn adorable too!

Whether you like a cool, baggy vibe or a sleek, skinny leg, there's sure to be a look that's great for you.

"Where have these been my whole life?!" pondered one huge fan. "...Cute with ankles rolled up.... Soft, warm and comfortable! Already ordering more!!"

Another shopper added, "They are cut in a flattering way [even with side pockets] so that they look tailored on — they are trim and the warm lining lies flat inside the fabric so they don't look all 'large teddy bear' baggy."

'Everything' ... and then some

Still on the fence? Just check out this revitalized mama's review: "These. Pants. Are. Everything. I'm a working mom of three homeschooling... I'm weary, y'all. But you know what is giving me life? These sweatpants. ... Yesterday, I was hangry and tired at 5 p.m. and contemplating what to make for dinner for my band of rabble-rousers, and I audibly groaned in pleasure when I put these pants on. These pants say, 'You tired, sugar? I gotchu. Enjoy some fleecy TLC.' If these pants were a food, they would be lasagna and a glass of wine. ... If they were an animal, they'd be a perfectly trained five-year-old golden retriever who adores you and just wants to lay his head on your feet while you sit on the couch. If these pants were a musician, they'd be Barry White. Sisters, order these pants today."

We're sold!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

