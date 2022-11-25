Best Black Friday deals on winter gear: boots, puffers — and Oprah's favorite coat

Oprah's favorite coat is on sale for Black Friday. Get it before it's gone! (Photos: Getty and Amazon)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfect "shopportunities" for winter gear, especially this year: Major retailers are super-motivated to move merchandise, thanks to a glut of stock, and they've dropped prices on puffers, turtlenecks, lined slippers — even heated vests (in fact, you can save nearly 50% on this Ororo top-seller). Craving a new pair of Uggs? Snap up this pair, down to just $80 from $150. There are gloves and slippers and other gifty items, so you can start crossing some names off your. list too. Don't wait to shop for a coveted coat like this one, down to $27. These winter gear deals won't last!

The Best Winter Gear Deals

Orolay Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $91 $150 Save $59 First thing's first, you need a coat. Now a classic, the "Amazon coat" shot to superstar status when it graced Oprah's Favorite Things list a few years back. Stylish and warm, it features a fleece lined hood and six pockets. $91 at Amazon

We have Oprah to thank for many items in our closets, including this one. The viral-turned-classic coat from Orolay checks all of our winter coat boxes. In addition to the winter-weather protection it offers including a fleece-lined hood and roomy zippered pockets, this jacket has nearly 17,000 perfect ratings — and has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebrities including Emma Stone.

"Absolutely adore this jacket,” says a five-star reviewer. “It's light enough in weight that it doesn't feel like you're wearing a sleeping bag, yet it keeps you SO warm. It fits well in all the right places, and the numerous pockets, ties, zippers, and hood make for versatility in varying temperatures. And I receive compliments nearly every time I wear it - its unique design looks really sharp; my hubby even says it's kinda sexy if a down jacket can be such a thing.”

Soda Soda Soda Pilot Ankle Booties $31 $80 Save $49 These top-selling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from a range of colors. $31 at Amazon

Black Friday is an excellent time to score winter shoes and boots at discounted prices. Amazon's Black Friday deals include serious savings, like nearly 70% off these classic ankle booties from Soda Pilot, perfect for keeping steady on slippery surfaces during the winter. The white ones are the least expensive, but the stylish gray and tan variations are also heavily discounted at 50% off.

2,000 shoppers love these for the quality and affordability. One said: "AMAZING deal! They look great with every outfit, dressed up or dressed down. Buy them right now." "They are adorable! Fits as expected," another added. "Ridiculously cute in person...Annnnd they're comfy. best of both worlds."

We love boots from Sorel, but sometimes our budgets don't allow us to buy everything we want. Good thing these lookalike boots are insanely cute too. To keep the elements out and the heat in, they're made with a seam-sealed, water-resistant construction at the toe, giving them their popular duck boot design. They're also massively marked down to $45 right now. This is a deal you're not going to want to miss!

These bestselling fleece leggings from The Gym People have a soft fleece lining to keep you warm. Pro tip: Wear a pair underneath jeans or ski pants in frigid weather. They're also flattering. Nearly 34,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon adore them, with many of them noting the impressive quality. "Someone said these leggings were just as good as Lululemon (where she used to work). I quickly ordered a pair because I need some anyway for a trip in December," she said. "OMG! I love the quality! I knew it had side pockets, but I didn’t know there was a secret back pocket to also hold my phone."

This water-resistant coat from Amazon Essentials is a slim-fitting puffer that still flatters your figure as it keeps you warm. 9,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it. It travels perfectly due to its light weight and packable material, too. "I bought this for a trip in October to Ireland, Scotland, England and Iceland. Perfect," one five-star reviewer said. "I used it as a pillow, blanket, stuffed it into my backpack, and it came out looking great every time."

It's even warm enough to use as a ski jacket, confirmed by multiple five-star reviewers on Amazon. "Surprisingly warm, even in snowy weather. It is long enough to cover my backside, which even the best of ski jackets never can cover. I've been able to wear leggings out without freezing my butt off," a happy shopper said.

Going somewhere really cold? Consider upping your winter coat game with a game-changing heated jacket. This battery-powered beauty will warm you right up whether you're hitting the slopes or running around town in wintry weather. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours and you can adjust the temperature with low, medium, and high heating settings. It features a soft shell fabric exterior with inner fleece lining to keep the warmth in. One happy customer said it's the perfect jacket: "No better investment into chilly fall and winter weather apparel had been made up to this point and unless I continue with the rest of this line of product, I don't think anything else will meet the mark."

LILLUSORY LILLUSORY Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $30 $55 Save $25 Amazon's bestselling sweater is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear it as a layer in the winter and hang on to it for the perfect effortless pullover for the other seasons. $30 at Amazon

Layering is key in cold weather and Amazon's #1 bestselling sweater is perfect for winter wear. There's a reason this turtleneck has skyrocketed in popularity to become a bestseller — reviewers love how soft, comfortable, and flattering it is. "This sweater is so warm and cozy," said a reviewer who quickly ordered a second sweater. "It also covers the hip area and is very slimming."

Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot $80 $150 Save $70 One of Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Holiday Deals, the iconic shearling-lined Ugg boots are $50 off the original price! These are absolute wardrobe essentials for warmth in the winter and this is a great time to buy. $80 at Nordstrom Rack

Ugg boots are winter classics that certainly deserve a spot in your closet. Even if you already have a pair, Black Friday is the perfect time to scoop up a different style. These are one of the sleeker styles from the brand. "These boots are tapered compared to the regular Uggs more boxy look," one five-star reviewer said. "I love them, they are so comfortable. I will live in these during the cold months ahead."

Ugg's short booties like the Cory II are super versatile for everyday wear. If you're into a more statement-making style, another classic Ugg we love that's on sale today is the Koolaburra by Ugg tall boots.

TRENDOUX Trendoux Winter Gloves $9 $14 Save $5 Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers love these winter gloves. Beyond warmth and comfort, these feature touchscreen fingertips so you can still use electronics while you're out and about in the cold. $9 at Amazon

These warm winter gloves are enhanced with 50% more conductive yarn on the fingertips than typical touchscreen gloves. They also feature triangle silicone on the palms, so you can grip things even in the blistering cold. Complete with an inner lining and a stretchy snug fit, these gloves will keep you warm without slowing you down in the winter months. They're approved by 32,000 happy Amazon shoppers, including all types of outdoor workers, from forklift drivers to fast food employees.

Dearfoams Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Slipper $15 $34 Save $19 These super cozy Dearfoam slippers work for everyday house slippers, but look especially sweet on your feet during the holidays. $15 at Amazon

Ok, maybe these won't work in the snow, but these fuzzy slippers are the perfect addition to your indoor winter wardrobe. Need a gift for your mom (or a mom in your life)? Give her the gift of cozy comfort with these adorable buffalo plaid slippers. Over 11,000 five-star reviews prove that this pair is a hit. "I found these Dearfoams on sale and they are so soft, warm and comfortable. They fit perfectly," one said. "I am an 8.5 women's shoe size so I got a large, and they don't slip off or feel bulky."

