Early Cyber Monday deals on winter gear: including Ugg boots and Oprah's favorite Amazon coat

Oprah's favorite coat is on sale for Black Friday. Get it before it's gone! (Photos: Getty and Amazon)

Cyber Monday is the perfect "shopportunity" for winter gear, especially this year: Major retailers are super-motivated to move merchandise, thanks to a glut of stock, and they've dropped prices on puffers, turtlenecks, lined slippers — even heated jackets (in fact, you can save 25% on this Ororo top-seller). Craving a new pair of Uggs? Snap up this pair, down to just $80 from $150. Want to take a cue from Oprah? Then you'll want to pick up the Orolay down jacket, which was on a previous year's Oprah's Favorite Things list. There are gloves and slippers and other gifty items, so you can start crossing some names off your list, too. Don't wait to shop for a coveted coat like this one from Amazon Essentials, down to $33. These winter gear deals won't last!

Orolay Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $91 $150 Save $59 First thing's first, you need a coat. Now a classic, the "Amazon coat" shot to superstar status when it graced Oprah's Favorite Things list a few years back. Stylish and warm, it features a fleece lined hood and six pockets. $91 at Amazon

We have Oprah to thank for many items in our closets, including this one. The viral-turned-classic coat from Orolay checks all of our winter coat boxes. In addition to the winter-weather protection it offers including a fleece-lined hood and roomy zippered pockets, this jacket has nearly 17,000 perfect ratings — and has been spotted on influencers, fashionistas and celebrities including Emma Stone.

"Absolutely adore this jacket,” says a five-star reviewer. “It's light enough in weight that it doesn't feel like you're wearing a sleeping bag, yet it keeps you SO warm. It fits well in all the right places, and the numerous pockets, ties, zippers, and hood make for versatility in varying temperatures. And I receive compliments nearly every time I wear it - its unique design looks really sharp; my hubby even says it's kinda sexy if a down jacket can be such a thing.”

Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot $80 $150 Save $70 One of Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Holiday Deals, the iconic shearling-lined Ugg boots are $50 off the original price! These are absolute wardrobe essentials for warmth in the winter and this is a great time to buy. $80 at Nordstrom Rack

Ugg boots are winter classics that certainly deserve a spot in your closet. Even if you already have a pair, Black Friday is the perfect time to scoop up a different style. These are one of the sleeker styles from the brand. "These boots are tapered compared to the regular Uggs more boxy look," one five-star reviewer said. "I love them, they are so comfortable. I will live in these during the cold months ahead."

Ugg's short booties like the Cory II are super versatile for everyday wear. If you're into a more statement-making style, another classic Ugg we love that's on sale today is the Koolaburra by Ugg tall boots.

We love boots from Sorel, but sometimes our budgets don't allow us to buy everything we want. Good thing these lookalike boots are insanely cute too. To keep the elements out and the heat in, they're made with a seam-sealed, water-resistant construction at the toe, giving them their popular duck boot design. They're also massively marked down to $38 right now. This is a deal you're not going to want to miss!

This water-resistant coat from Amazon Essentials is a slim-fitting puffer that still flatters your figure as it keeps you warm. 9,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it. It travels perfectly due to its light weight and packable material, too. "I bought this for a trip in October to Ireland, Scotland, England and Iceland. Perfect," one five-star reviewer said. "I used it as a pillow, blanket, stuffed it into my backpack, and it came out looking great every time."

It's even warm enough to use as a ski jacket, confirmed by multiple five-star reviewers on Amazon. "Surprisingly warm, even in snowy weather. It is long enough to cover my backside, which even the best of ski jackets never can cover. I've been able to wear leggings out without freezing my butt off," a happy shopper said.

These fleece leggings from Baleaf have a soft fleece lining to keep you warm. Pro tip: Wear a pair underneath jeans or ski pants in frigid weather. They're also flattering. Over 17,000 five-star reviewers on Amazon adore them, with many of them noting the impressive quality. "The fabric is fantastic, better than Athleta," one five-star reviewer said. "It's not only soft inside but feels slightly windproof."

Sperry Sperry Womens Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots $59 $120 Save $61 These classic duck boots from Sperry feature a matte rubber shell along with microfleece lining that keep feet warm and cozy. $59 at Amazon

Want to save over 50% on Sperry boots? Now's your chance! These classic duck boots, regularly $120, are down to an incredible $59 on Amazon for Cyber Monday right now. Nearly 5,000 five-star reviewers love these, especially for their warmth, fit and style. Many say they're super comfortable, too! Super versatile, happy shoppers confirm you can wear them in sun, rain, or snow.

You're going to need some warm socks to go with your new pair of winter boots! These wool socks from Loritta will do the trick. Not only will they keep your tootsies toasty, but they'll look super cute in the process. This five-pack features five different shades of winter-perfect neutrals that will match any outfit in your closet. Don't miss this deal for over 40% off!

Crocs Crocs Classic Lined Fuzzy Slippers Clog $42 $60 Save $18 Just when you thought it wasn't possible for Crocs to get even more comfortable...these lightweight lookers are lined with faux fur to cradle your feet in cushy heaven. Stock up for holiday gifts! $42 at Amazon

Love ‘em or not, the iconic clog from Crocs remains Amazon’s top-selling shoe year after year. They are ubiquitous in summer — in backyards, around community pools, and at the grocery store. But, surprise, Crocs aren't just for warm weather. There are ones designed for winter wear! The Crocs Classic Fur Lined Clogs are all warm and fuzzy with faux fur lining, and they’re on sale in various colors, like black, yellow and forest green. (Prices start at just $42 but vary depending on color and size.) Some 71,000 five-star reviewers would urge you to jump on this deal.

Columbia Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket $90 $150 Save $60 Bundle up with Amazon's bestselling jacket from Columbia. The Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is a plush fleece-lined wardrobe essential that's perfect for winter adventures. $90 at Amazon

Behold: Amazon's bestselling jacket! Columbia is offering incredible deals for Cyber Monday including this one for 40% off. Nearly 1,700 five-star reviewers love it, many noting how warm it is, especially for a coat that isn't down filled. "It is really warm. I've worn it on 32 degree weather with just a full sleeved tee inside and a pair of gloves and been toasty," one five-star reviewer said. "Its lining goes into the arms and hood as well and, with the jacket being zipped up fully, the hood is so snug and comfortable that I don't even need a beanie." The bestselling snow boots from the brand are on sale, too!

A classic hoodie is never a bad idea in the winter time. On less chilly days you can wear this solo, and when it gets really cold you can use it as a layer. It’s only 15 bucks today (marked down from $40), so you might as well grab one, right? And with your own “boyfriend-fit” hoodie, you don’t need to steal anyone else’s. Many of the 3,000 Amazon reviewers note that it’s the perfect hoodie and super cute.

Going somewhere really cold? Consider upping your winter coat game with a game-changing heated jacket. This battery-powered beauty will warm you right up whether you're hitting the slopes or running around town in wintry weather. The battery lasts for up to 10 hours and you can adjust the temperature with low, medium, and high heating settings. It features a soft shell fabric exterior with inner fleece lining to keep the warmth in. One happy customer said it's the perfect jacket: "No better investment into chilly fall and winter weather apparel had been made up to this point and unless I continue with the rest of this line of product, I don't think anything else will meet the mark."

LILLUSORY Lillusory Turtleneck Pullover Sweater $43 $55 Save $12 Amazon's bestselling sweater is the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. Wear it as a layer in the winter and hang on to it for the perfect effortless pullover for the other seasons. $43 at Amazon

Layering is key in cold weather and Amazon's #1 bestselling sweater is perfect for winter wear. There's a reason this turtleneck has skyrocketed in popularity to become a bestseller — reviewers love how soft, comfortable and flattering it is. "This sweater is so warm and cozy," said a reviewer who quickly ordered a second sweater. "It also covers the hip area and is very slimming."

ULTRAIDEAS Ultraideas Fuzzy Slippers $24 $33 Save $9 These slip-on house shoes feature cozy plush fleece lining and offers soothing comfort. $24 at Amazon

Snuggle up inside by the fire this winter with these fuzzy slippers from Ultraideas. They're 30% off today! Not only are they plushy and comfortably cushioned on the inside, but they also feature a rubber sole, so you can wear them outside in a pinch.

TRENDOUX TRENDOUX Trendoux Winter Gloves $9 $14 Save $5 Over 32,000 Amazon shoppers love these winter gloves. Beyond warmth and comfort, these feature touchscreen fingertips so you can still use electronics while you're out and about in the cold. $9 at Amazon

These warm winter gloves are enhanced with 50% more conductive yarn on the fingertips than typical touchscreen gloves. They also feature triangle silicone on the palms, so you can grip things even in the blistering cold. Complete with an inner lining and a stretchy snug fit, these gloves will keep you warm without slowing you down in the winter months. They're approved by 32,000 happy Amazon shoppers, including all types of outdoor workers, from forklift drivers to fast food employees.

Dearfoams Dearfoams Women's Mama Bear Slipper $23 $34 Save $11 These super cozy Dearfoam slippers work for everyday house slippers, but look especially sweet on your feet during the holidays. $23 at Amazon

Ok, maybe these won't work in the snow, but these fuzzy slippers are the perfect addition to your indoor winter wardrobe. Need a gift for your mom (or a mom in your life)? Give her the gift of cozy comfort with these adorable buffalo plaid slippers. Over 11,000 five-star reviews prove that this pair is a hit. "I found these Dearfoams on sale and they are so soft, warm and comfortable. They fit perfectly," one said. "I am an 8.5 women's shoe size so I got a large, and they don't slip off or feel bulky."

Soda Soda Pilot Ankle Booties $32 $80 Save $48 These top-selling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from a range of colors. $32 at Amazon

These classic ankle booties from Soda Pilot are perfect for keeping steady on slippery surfaces during the winter. The white ones are the least expensive, but the stylish gray and tan variations are also heavily discounted at 50% off.

2,000 shoppers love these for their quality and affordability. One said: "AMAZING deal! They look great with every outfit, dressed up or dressed down. Buy them right now." "They are adorable! Fits as expected," another added. "Ridiculously cute in person...Annnnd they're comfy. best of both worlds."

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini $98 $140 Save $42 These cozy ankle boots allow you that effortless slip-on-and-go vibe. This style features water-repellent sheepskin uppers with overlock stitch detailing. $98 at Zappos

You might have the classic mini, but do you have a pair of the ultra classic minis from Ugg?! These essential winter boots offer effortlessly chic style in addition to super warmth and comfort. Available in 11 festive colors, these will add a fun pop of color to your winter wardrobe. Five-star reviewers love how comfortable and versatile they are. "Love the Ultra Minis, I have 5 different colors. This little bootie is comfortable, cute and pairs well with everything I wear," one said. "Casual, sporty and I'm a very young at heart 60 year old."

Sorel Emelie II Chelsea Heel Zip $112 $150 Save $38 These classic Chelsea boots from Sorel are super easy to pull on thanks to the elastic goring and zip back. $112 at Zappos

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy a pair of Chelsea boots. These waterproof boots feature a zip back, making them even easier to slide on that your traditional pull-on boots. "Love these boots, no break-in needed they felt wonderful all day," one five-star reviewer shared. "I live in Alaska and all my Sorels are fantastic in the snow." Fancy a cozier look? Another Sorel style we love that's also on sale is the Explorer II Joan Cozy. Don't miss your chance to get these pricey boots for a steal!

Dr. Martens 1490 10-Eye Boot $135 $180 Save $45 Doc Martens are essentially a wardrobe staple now and this style is fashionably fun for the winter, keeping your feet dry and warm. $135 at Zappos

Yes, these popular Doc Martens are on sale, too! Now an iconic boot style, these feature a classic leather upper, heel loop for easy on-and-off, and a smooth leather lining for a comfy fit and feel. They're also lightly cushioned for additional comfort. "These are absolutely amazing! As with all other Doc Martens I would recommend a size smaller than the usual, but they look amazing and are super comfortable," one five-star reviewer said. "After I break them in I am assuming that they will be even more comfortable. I absolutely love them!"

