A winning trio: NM is home to three World Heritage Sites

Jun. 1—New Mexico boasts three World Heritage Sites, a coveted designation from UNESCO, more than any other state.

Taos Pueblo

Likely constructed about A.D. 1325, with roots that stretch back beyond A.D. 1000, cited for "the significance of its traditional Native American living culture."

taospueblo.com

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Thousands of ancestral Puebloans lived in the massive buildings in Chaco from about A.D. 850 to 1250. A particularly impressive event is the summer solstice sunrise when the precisely engineered Casa Rinconada kiva reveals a pattern of light and shadow as the sun begins its climb in the sky.

nps.gov/chcu

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

With more than 120 limestone caves that natural forces carved about 25,000 years ago, the park is one of the best preserved and most accessible cave systems available for scientific study in the world.

nps.gov/cave