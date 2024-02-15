And the winner of Cedar Crest Ice Cream's flavor creation contest is ...

The Pesobic Pathfinders 4-H Club of Merrill won Cedar Crest Ice Cream's annual 4-H Flavor Creation Contest. The club's winning flavor, Paul Bunyan, consists of vanilla bean ice cream with double-dipped pretzel "logs," maple syrup and swirls of Butterfinger "sawdust," according to a new release from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

Cedar Crest will produce Paul Bunyan as a feature flavor for July. It'll be available in ice cream shops that sell Cedar Crest, too.

For its victory, the Merrill club will receive a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party and a $500 award. The other finalists will get an ice cream party. The contest is open to all Wisconsin 4-H Clubs — 4-H is a youth development organization.

The other finalists were:

Cloverview 4-H Club from Waterford, with Peanut Butter Brownie Boom (vanilla ice cream with brownie pieces and swirls of peanut butter sauce)

Lakeview 4-H Club from Fredonia, with Oreo Cheesecake (vanilla ice cream with a ripple of hot fudge and pieces or oreos and cheesecake mixed in)

Newark Beloit 4-H Club from Beloit, with Wake Me Up (vanilla ice cream with chocolate and caramel syrup swirl, brownie pieces and coffee flavor bursts)

Pella Eagles 4-H Club from Caroline, with Heavenly Cheesecake (cheesecake ice cream with white chocolate chunks, raspberry and graham cracker swirl)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Cedar Crest Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest winner announced