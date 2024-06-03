Winery opens up dog area for customers who bring pooches

Jun. 3—HARPERSFIELD — A group of dogs gathered with their owners on Sunday afternoon to help open the "barking lot" at Spring Hill Winery.

"We've always allowed dogs on our patio, and during the pandemic ... people got more dogs," said Tom Swank, one of the winery owners. He said dog owners enjoy having a place to take their animals, so the ownership team decided to create an option for them.

He said the administrative team decided to open a 8,600 square foot dog area.

A light drizzle hit the area as the owners and employees cut a leash, instead of a ribbon, to celebrate the new facility.

Five or six dogs tested the new site, which is actually larger than the winery itself, Swank said.

The winery opened in 2009, when there were five wineries in the area. That number is now in the 30s, providing new opportunities for business as many wine lovers like to check out multiple wineries on a trip to the area.

A dog club came to the winery on Saturday to give the enclosed area a dry run. He said a collie rescue club also was represented on Sunday at the opening ceremony, which was coordinated by the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce.

Several members of the chamber of commerce joined business administrators and dog owners for the festivities.

"We even have a special dog menu," Swank said. He said the winery has also achieved had some success in an Ohio wine contest for their Ohio Raspberry Desert Wine.

He said they are also creating hard cider for their customers as an addition to the experience on-site for customers. Swank said the winery is the busiest between June and October.