Winery industry continues to grow in northeastern Ohio

Jun. 13—By WARREN DILLAWAY

Northeastern Ohio has become a major player in winery tourism with people from all over Ohio, and the world, showing up to see what the region has to offer.

The grape industry has a long history in Ashtabula County, but the focus on wine has intensified during the last 20-30 years with the number growing annually.

Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the growth continues and there are 34 wineries in northeastern Ohio drawing people to enjoy the area.

"The Ohio wine industry continues to grow, but especially in the Grand River Valley," she said.

Siegel said the wineries haven't just grown in quantity, but also in the quality of wines. She said anyone who doesn't think quality wine is being produced in Ashtabula and Lake counties needs to try some and re-evaluate their thoughts on local wine.

The wineries continue to provide quality food and drink, but also are providing live entertainment and creative new experiences.

"Ashtabula County grows almost 60 percent of Ohio's grapes," Siegel said.

The industry works hard to create a situation where the growing number of wineries helps the others grow at the same time. The Ohio Wine Producers Association and other groups assist owners in the art of growing grapes and the nuances of destination tourism.

Siegel said the Grand River Valley provides great conditions for growing grapes with quality soil and warm temperatures into the fall to maximize harvest opportunities.

Many of the wineries collaborate on projects throughout the year, including the Grand River Valley Ice Wine Festival, which takes place annually in the month of March.

The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake and other local entities and groups provide wine tours for those interested in checking out numerous wineries without having to drive.