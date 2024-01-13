Winds of change: King's metaphors for life's turbulence shape hope | Candace McKibben

This past weekend in Jacksonville, I was able to spend time with my 4-year-old granddaughter, Carter, who loves to play in my car. She pretends to drive and then invites me to be the driver.

She straps her baby doll into the back seat and climbs in announcing, “We are going to the zoo.” She turns every knob that turns and pushes every button she can access. Pretending in “Grandma’s Car” is almost as fun as the trampoline park.

As she sat in the passenger seat, I encouraged Carter to look through the windshield to watch the trees waving to us and was reminded of a song I used to sing at church when I was her age: “The trees are gently swaying, swaying, swaying. The trees are gently swaying, swaying in the breeze.” It was fun to sing it with her.

Parade goers watch local groups participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

Witness to the energy of wind

On Tuesday morning in Tallahassee, I woke to the sounds of trees that were not gently swaying but bending violently. The severe weather that had been predicted on Monday, with most of Leon County public facilities closed for Tuesday, crossed the Panhandle with a vengeance, spawning tornadoes, a fierce squall line, devastation, and howling winds.

As I first listened to the storm from my bed and then went to the windows to see the evidence of it, bending trees and snapping dead branches, I realized how little I know about wind, what it is, and how it is created.

My curiosity piqued, I looked online for some reliable information about wind. I thought National Geographic and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) websites might be helpful. What I found, even on the site explaining wind that is designated for 6-12th grade teachers from National Geographic, was remarkably complex. The NOAA site suggests that “wind is simply air in motion,” but in the explanation that follows, there is nothing simple about it.

According to the National Geographic website, the earth contains five major wind zones. Traveling at different speeds, altitudes, and over water or land, wind creates seven types of patterns and storms, several of which we experienced in Tallahassee this week.

Wind is measured in terms of wind sheer, the difference in wind speed and direction over a set distance in atmosphere. Weather and climate are determined in part by wind, and wind has an important impact on ecology.

For at least a thousand years, wind has been a source of energy for travel by ship and to pump water by windmills for irrigation. Wind has assisted in grinding grains, making paper, sawing logs, and crushing ore, as well as generating electricity.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. discusses Cleveland during a 1967 news conference.

A mighty force capturing the imagination

Wind is an honored feature in literature, poetry, music, and cinema. From “Gone with the Wind,” to “The Answer is Blowing in the Wind,” it a natural force that has captivated the human imagination. The wind is believed to have spiritual connotations, referenced in various faiths and spiritualities.

Our English language is replete with references to wind in various levels of sophistication, from windbag to winds of change, to an ill wind, throwing caution to the wind, getting a second wind, all adding to the interest in and meaning of wind.

In February 2020, David Wallace of “The New Yorker Magazine” reviewed a book, “Heaven’s Breath: A Natural History of the Wind,” that was published in 1985 by the scientist and author, Lyall Watson. Wallace writes, “Watson begins with the simplest of definitions — 'Wind is defined as air in motion’—before spinning out into a dizzying series of explanations, factoids, mini-histories, and cosmic contemplations,” confirming the complexity of wind.

King using wind as a metaphor

A collection of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. sermons includes "Shattered Dreams" preached in 1959.

What I have found interesting on this weekend when we honor the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., remembering his life, his example, his words, and his impact on our nation for the good, is the way in which he used the concept of wind to convey his hope.

In a sermon he preached in 1959 called “Shattered Dreams,” he speaks to the universal experience of disappointment.

He tells of once asking a pilot about the differential in flight times between New York City and London. He reports that the pilot said, “You must understand something about the winds. When we leave New York, a strong tail wind is in our favor, but when we return, a strong head wind is against us.” Then he added a word of assurance, “Don’t worry. These four engines are capable of battling the winds.”

In his sermon, King compared the illustration to our lives. He noted, “At times in our lives the tail winds of joy, triumph, and fulfillment favor us, and at times the head winds of disappointment, sorrow, and tragedy beat unrelentingly against us. Shall we permit adverse winds to overwhelm us as we journey across life’s mighty Atlantic, or will our inner spiritual engines sustain us in spite of the winds?”

King encouraged us then and now to not allow the winds of adversity to blow away our hope. He encouraged us then and now “to face the chilly winds of adversity until we solve the problems before us,” as he said in a 1965 speech to students at Penn State University. And in his most famous speech, “I Have a Dream” (1963), warned, “The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.”

Our hearts go out to all of those who experienced loss and devastation in the recent severe winds we experienced in our region. And our hearts go out to all who, 61 years after Martin Luther King, Jr. shared his hopeful dream calling for the end of racism in America, are still facing winds of adversity. I pray we all can make 2024 a time of tail winds in pursuit of the bright day of justice for which our nation yearns.

The Rev. Candace McKibben

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Winds of change: King harnessed metaphors to shape hope