WinCity Wings prepares for its second season in a new Rochester location

Apr. 29—ROCHESTER — The WinCity Wings food truck recently reopened for the season after taking the 2023 season off.

Jim Gaston and his family own and operate WinCity Wings, a food truck located at 2040 Viking Dr. NW in Rochester. Gaston is originally from Chicago and wanted to bring that flavor to the community.

"I'm a builder by trade and building was getting kind of hard on my body," Gaston said. "I started looking for something else that I could do. I'm from Chicago. I love Chicago-style food. We didn't have many places where we can get this style of food out here. My son and I, we actually built this truck. There was an empty box truck. We went and got the truck from North Dakota and drove it home. We worked with public health. It took us a while but we finally got it built and are living the dream."

Eighteen years ago, Gaston moved to Rochester and attended Rochester Community and Technical College. Now his son is about to graduate high school. He's chosen to raise his family here and made it their home, but now he wants to bring his home here through food.

The food truck is a family operation, with his son, Triveon, and his daughters and wife involved. Gaston is grateful for his kids' help.

Gaston isn't a chef but picked out foods and flavors that he specifically liked from his hometown. Chicago is known for many dishes, including Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago dogs that are served with seven specific ingredients: mustard, relish, onion, tomato, pickle, peppers and celery salt.

"One of the key things we love is that we have a specific sauce," said Gaston. "This popular Chicago sauce is called mild sauce and it's unique to Chicago. All of our pizza puffs and our wings get soaked in the sauce. Italian beef sandwiches is a Chicago thing that started in Chicago in the early 1900s and it's been a Chicago staple ever since. And the Chicago dog. Those are my most popular meals."

Pizza puffs are another unique item to Chicago. Gaston knew he wanted them on the menu and it's one of the more popular items. Gaston describes it as a gourmet hot pocket. He also loves the Big Cheesy beef sandwich. It's loaded in cheese, beef and peppers.

Gaston knows that his food can have a spiciness to it. He has found a way for everyone to enjoy the food, even if they don't have a high spice tolerance, without sacrificing the flavor.

"So for some people who don't like so much spice, I just pour some juice on it to give it the flavor that I wanted to have without all the spice," said Gaston.

This is only WinCity's second season as a food truck in Rochester — they took last season off — but so far the season is going well. They are seeing more success after moving from the southeast side of town to the northwest on Elton Hills Drive. The high foot traffic encourages more business.

"We took a year off and now we have a new location," Gaston said. "I liked this location mainly because over there we had three (other) food trucks. So I thought this was good for options with us trying to get our feet under us."

In the future Gaston and his family want to get more into catering and events. They hope to go to some festivals or events this summer, but mainly plan to keep the truck where it is. They want to have a set location and schedule while they build a following.

"We are family-owned, hand-built with me and my son," said Gaston. "We had a couple of instrumental people that work with us that made it all possible. My blood, sweat and tears are in it and we're here to bring you guys great quality food and great customer service."