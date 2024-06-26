Wilmington restaurant among Top 10 best buffets in the country for second year

For the second year in a row, Casey's Buffet in Wilmington was a top vote-getter in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice for buffet restaurants.

In 2023, the eatery at 5559 Oleander Drive was No. 2 on the list. This year, it slipped a few spots to No. 5. Still, owner Larry Casey said he’s proud to have the restaurant receive this kind of national attention.

“It’s all humbling for this little hole in the wall in Wilmington to be honored in such a way,” he said.

This year’s winning buffet restaurant was Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Pennsylvania. Others in the top five include The Court of Two Sisters in New Orleans, Miller's Smorgasbord in Ronks, Pennsylvania, and Der Dutchman in Sarasota, Florida.

As to what sets the Wilmington restaurant apart, Casey said he serves the kind of food people remember from their childhoods.

“It’s Southern soul food, which is eating both high and low on the hog,” he said. “You can’t find that too much anymore.”

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the best in travel, food, drink and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet the nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

In addition to being on the USA TODAY list, Casey's also appears on a similar list from Reader’s Digest. It did so in 2019 and was also recently on the 2024 list as the North Carolina representative for the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Every State.

