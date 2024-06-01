Here are the Wilmington-area sites on the National Register of Historic Places

The Alton Lennon Federal Building in downtown Wilmington is one of more than 50 sites on the National Register of Historic Places in the Wilmington area.

When it comes to historical sites, there are quite a few in the Wilmington area.

Many of them are recognized with the National Register of Historic Places, the nation's official list of buildings, structures, objects, sites, and districts worthy of preservation for the significance in American history, architecture, archaeology and culture.

These are the following places according to the National Register of Historic Places that are listed in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties.

New Hanover

Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse (Wilmington). Listing date: May 2, 1974

Audubon Trolley Station (Wilmington). Date: Aug. 5, 1993

Bradley-Latimer Summer House (Airlie vicinity). Date: July 20, 1987

Brookwood Historic District (Wilmington). Date: Dec. 2, 2014

Cape Fear Civil War Shipwreck District (Archaeology) (Wilmington vicinity). Dec. 13, 1985.

Carolina Heights Historic District (Wilmington). Date: July 29, 1999.

Carolina Heights Historic District (Boundary Increase) (Wilmington). Date: Nov. 30, 1999.

Carolina Place Historic District (Wilmington). Date: Aug. 31, 1992.

City Hall-Thalian Hall (Wilmington). Date: April 3, 1970.

Delgado School (Wilmington). Date: Oct. 20, 2001.

Fort Fisher (Wilmington vicinity). Date: Oct. 15, 1966.

Gabriel's Landing (Wilmington). Date: May 7, 2008.

(former) William Hooper School (Wilmington). Date: March 12, 1998.

Joy Lee Apartment Building and Annex (Carolina Beach). Date: April 3, 1997.

Market Street Mansion District (Wilmington). Date: April 21, 1975.

Masonboro Sound Historic District (Wilmington vicinity). Date: Oct. 22, 1992.

Mount Lebanon Chapel and Cemetery (Airlie vicinity). Date: Oct. 16, 1986.

Newton Homesite and Cemetery (Archaeology) (Carolina Beach vicinity). March 13, 1997.

James D. and Frances Sprunt Cottage (Wrightsville Beach). Date: Dec. 18, 2013.

Sunset Park Historic District (Wilmington). Date: Dec. 10, 2003.

Tinga Nursery (Wrightsboro vicinity). Date: Oct. 4, 2000.

Battleship North Carolina (Wilmington). Date: July 23, 1981.

U.S.S. Peterhoff (Archaeology) (Wilmington vicinity). Date: Aug. 6, 1975.

James Walker Nursing School Quarters (Wilmington). Date: July 20, 1989.

Westbrook-Ardmore Historic District (Wilmington). Date: Feb. 5, 2009.

Wilmington Historic District (Wilmington). Date: May 6, 1974.

Wilmington Historic District Boundary Expansion and Additional Documentation (Wilmington). Date: May 1, 2003.

Wilmington National Cemetery (Wilmington). Date: Jan. 31, 1997.

Brunswick

The Oak Island Lighthouse, completed in 1958, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Bald Head Creek Boathouse (Bald Head Island). Date: Dec. 1, 1997.

Bald Head Island Lighthouse (Bald Head Island). Date: April 28, 1975.

(former) Brunswick County Court House (Southport). Date: May 11, 1979.

Brunswick Town Historic District (Southport vicinity). Date: Sept. 1, 1978.

Cape Fear Lighthouse Complex (Bald Head Island). Date: Aug. 29, 1978.

Fort Caswell Historic District (Oak Island). Date: Dec. 31, 2013.

Fort Johnston (Southport). Date: June 7, 1974.

John N. Smith Cemetery (Southport). Date: Aug. 9, 2021.

T.B. McClintic (Gone) (Shallotte Point). Date: June 3, 1994.

New Hope Presbyterian Church (Winnabow vicinity). Date: Dec. 7, 2011.

Oak Island Life Saving Station (Caswell Beach). Date: Dec. 28, 2000.

Oak Island Lighthouse (Caswell Beach). Date: April 5, 2007.

Orton Plantation (Winnabow vicinity). Date: April 11, 1973.

Orton Plantation Boundary Increase and Additional Documentation (Winnabow vicinity). Date: Sept. 9, 2013.

Saint Philip's Church Ruins (Southport vicinity). Date: Feb. 26, 1970.

Southport Historic District (Southport). Date: Nov. 25, 1980.

Pender

The Pender County Courthouse in Burgaw is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Governor Samuel Ashe Grave (Rocky Point vicinity) 10/12/2001

Bannerman House (Players vicinity) 5/31/1974

Beatty-Corbett House (Ivanhoe vicinity). Date: March 17, 1986.

Belvidere Plantation House (Gone) (Hampstead vicinity). Date: June 14, 1982.

Burgaw Depot (Burgaw). Date: July 24, 1986.

Burgaw Historic District (Burgaw). Date: Aug. 27, 1999.

Canetuck School (Still Bluff vicinity). Date: May 31, 2018.

Moore's Creek National Military Park (Currie vicinity). Date: Oct. 15, 1966

Moore's Creek National Military Park Boundary Increase (Currie vicinity). Date: Feb. 13, 1987.

Pender County Courthouse (Burgaw). Date: May 10, 1979.

Penderlea Homesteads Historic District (Willard vicinity). Date: Sept. 27, 2013.

Poplar Grove (Scotts Hill). Date: July 16, 1979.

SS. Peter & Paul's Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church (St. Helena). Date: April 17, 2017.

Sloop Point (Vista). Date: Jan. 20, 1972.

U.S. Naval Ordnance Testing Facility Assembly Building (Topsail Beach). Date: Sept. 14, 1993.

U.S. Naval Ordnance Testing Facility Control Tower (Topsail Beach). Date: Sept. 14, 1993.

U.S. Naval Ordnance Testing Facility Observation Tower 2 (Topsail Beach). Date: Sept. 14, 1993.

