Willy Chavarria's SS24 Hair Glam Cultivated a New Wave of "Feminine Gangstas"

As a beauty editor who has attended numerous New York Fashion Week shows (back when it was still at "the tents.) The days of innovation and creativity on the runway seem to be a thing of the past in our beloved city. The pandemic has forced many designers and beauty brands to adopt a cautious and restrained approach when presenting their latest fashion and beauty trends for the upcoming season.

However, for Willy Chavarria's Spring/Summer 2024 display, this was not the case as he triumphantly defied this trend and delivered a truly head-turning glam look for his models that the Hypebae Beauty team has affectionately dubbed "The Feminine Gangsta."

Who

Led by hairstylist Joey George, with support from sponsored haircare brand KEVIN.MURPHY, Willy Chavarria's models were styled big-body bouffants and hair-netted sculpted clouds of hair.

Saw

The beehive bouffants and Pachuco (The Cloud) hairstyles on the male models was something that infamous femme gangster Griselda Blanco would be proud of.

During their creative discussions, George and Chavarria were inspired to create a unique hairstyle for the models. George got the idea of using nets to shape and pin the hair into "melted clouds of '30s and '40s sculpted waves" after seeing photographs of men with hairnets and bouffants at a diner shop.

Willy Chavarria NYFW SS24 Hair Trends Runway





Although George initially didn't know the direction for the theme or inspiration for the collection, he shared the photographs with Chavarria. In response, Chavarria sent back images of large '60s beehive bouffants. Eventually, they settled on two looks for the show: Pachuco (The Cloud), which was adorned with KEVIN.MURPHY's POWDER.PUFF and for the Pompadour, the brand's EVER.LIFT and BODY.BUILDER

Taste

Simply put — the hair moments for the Willy Chavarria SS24 Show are the new wave of feminine masculinity.

Willy Chavarria NYFW SS24 Hair Trends Runway