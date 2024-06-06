William George Agency's horse-based programs receive national accreditation

A Tompkins County-based agency that helps children in need and at-risk youth was recently honored for its equine-assisted programming, which uses horses to provide recreational opportunities and vocational training experiences.

Freeville’s William George Agency for Children’s Services was recently awarded Premier Accredited Center status from the national non-profit Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, according to a Thursday statement from the association.

William George Agency and PATH International logos.

The agency keeps about 20 horses, which it states, vary in shapes, sizes, colors, ages and breeds, but not in one thing – how they positively impact the youth who ride and help care for them.

“This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to excellence in therapeutic horsemanship and enhances our program's credibility and potential impact,” Helen M. Hulings, executive director of The William George Agency for Children's Services, said as a part of PATH’s statement. “We are fortunate to have an equine center as part of our campus. It's because of the generosity of many individuals over the years, most notably a former board member and a former executive director of the Agency, that we have been able to provide high-quality recreational activities and vocational training via our center up to this point.”

Delaney Haight and WGA's own Docs Willowmena shortly after a national win in 2021.

Colorado State University Equine Sciences student Delaney Haight of Arizona and a horse formerly owned by William George won several championships in regions 8 and 6, along with three youth national riding championships in 2021.

What is PATH International, what’s special about accreditation?

To become a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center, the William George Agency passed an evaluation by trained visitors from the horsemanship association. Center evaluations cover a wide range of topics such as horse management, participant safety, equipment, quality of instruction, facility operations, volunteerism and best-business administrative practices, all with specific standards that must be met.

These standards were developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership to ensure that centers it evaluates follow procedures essential to safe and quality equine-assisted programming. Becoming a Premier Accredited Center under PATH International is a designation which it says, indicates to the public that a center has met a “rigorous set of quality and safety standards” with the organization requiring centers to be re-accredited every five years to maintain the designation.

“By attaining its PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center status, The William George Agency for Children’s Services, has demonstrated a commitment to the highest standards when introducing individuals with special needs to a variety of equine-assisted services,” said PATH Intl. Chief Executive Officer Kathy Alm. “PATH Intl. Accreditation is a respected benchmark in the EAS industry. It demonstrates leadership and a commitment to safety and to the highest professional standards.”

A few William George horses grazing in the agencies Freeville fields.

PATH International was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others, which it said, consists of “more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, [potentially finding] improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses.”

The non-profit also provides certifications and accreditation for those interested in becoming an equine-services specialist.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: PATH international William George equine