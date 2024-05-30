Willard Library summer reading program to celebrate all that makes Battle Creek special

BATTLE CREEK — Willard Library is celebrating everything that makes the Cereal City special during this year's summer reading program, "Adventure Begins in Battle Creek."

The program begins Tuesday, June 4, with a kickoff party at the Helen Warner Branch, 36 Minges Creek Place. Festivities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will include music, games, fun activities and the opportunity to sign up for the summer reading program.

“The summer reading program will have a park party feel again this year," youth services coordinator Tynisha Dungey said in a news release. "We are very excited to greet summer reading participants picking up their reading logs and bingo cards with an amazing celebration. We will have DJ Corey Boedecker playing music, great food, a bounce house provided by Kirk’s Jump and Fun Rentals, and plenty of yard games for families to enjoy."

Children, teens, and adults may stop by either library location at any time to pick up a summer reading brochure, or visit the library’s website for a full calendar of events. Beginning June 4, reading logs will be available for babies and toddlers, school age children, teens, and adults, with opportunities to earn rewards for reading and several grand prize drawings.

The summer reading program is designed to “encourage children to read daily," Dungey said. "In order for our children to retain what they have learned in school, it is important for them to continue to read while school is out. Summer Reading is one way to make it fun!”

Youth services staff Julia Perrone, Tynisha Dungey, Chelsea Dukes, Nicole Holmes, and Stephanie Boyd prep for Willard Library's summer reading program, "Adventure Begins in Battle Creek."

The popular “Super Tuesdays” are also back this summer, with 10 a.m. programs at the Miller Stone Building, 77 Capital Ave N.E.

June 11: Mr. Jim’s Magical Adventure

June 18: The Gilmore Presents Teri Noaeill and Brandon Fitzpatrick

June 25: What a Do Theatre presents “Dinosaurs Before Dark”

July 9: Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary

July 16: Launch from Your Library with the Air Zoo

July 23: Eureka! With Michigan Science Center

July 30: Comedy Magician and Entertainer Cameron Zvara

Additionally, the library will continue to host "Babytime" on Mondays and Thursdays, with Wednesday story times at the Helen Warner Branch and Monday night programs for school aged children.

The library has two special programs planned for kids in grades 5-12 this summer: A “Binglow Night” full of all things that glow on June 27 and a “Tie Dye Party” featuring tie dye t-shirts, lawn games, sprinklers and food on July 25.

Programs for adults, including Tai Chi, a True Crime Club, Hiking 101 with the North Country Trail Association and a myriad of crafting classes are also planned for the summer.

Additional program information is available on the library’s website, willardlibrary.org.

Willard Library programs are free and open to the public.

