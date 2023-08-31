Wildly Disturbing Family Secrets That Are Shocking And Heartbreaking

TechCrunch

Speak, an English language learning platform backed by OpenAI's startup investment fund, the OpenAI Startup Fund, today announced that it raised $16 million in a Series B-2 funding round led by angel investor Lachy Groom. The co-founders of Dropbox, Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi, also participated in Speak's tranche, which brings the startup's total raised to $54 million. CEO Connor Zwick says that it'll be used to support Speak's launch in more markets, including in the U.S. by the end of the year.