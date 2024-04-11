Wildflowers and river views: Here are 7 trails for spring hikes in the Fox Valley

As warm weather returns, wildflowers sprout up from the ground and green returns to the world, now is the perfect time to get outside.

Now that cold temperatures and snow are — hopefully — over, one of the best ways to take in spring is to trek along some local trails.

The Fox Valley is home to dozens of trails through local parks, lake shorelines and nature reserves giving residents access to a variety of scenic views.

So if you're looking for picturesque trails, birdwatching or just a bit of sunshine, grab the family or head out on your own and explore these charming Fox Valley trails.

Don Fries Recreational Area on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Combined Locks, Wis.

One of the many great aspects of the Fox Valley is the number of local parks that offer miles of scenic trails right within the towns and allow residents access to nature without having to travel far.

Tucked within Combined Locks, the Don Fries Recreational Area boasts 2.6 miles of trails through forested areas, rolling hills and nearby parks. The trails link to the CE Trail if hikers and bikers are looking to continue their stroll throughout the Heart of the Valley.

Menasha Conservancy Area on Tuesday, Oct.. 11, 2022, in Menasha, Wis.

Menasha Conservancy Area encompasses 50 acres of preserved forests with just over a mile of wood-chip trails. Located near the intersection of U.S. 10 and State 114, the conservancy area offers bird watching and wildlife to see along the trail.

A Great Egret takes flight from a marsh in the Guckenberg-Sturm Preserve in Menasha, Wis.

Nestled along the west shore of Little Lake Butte des Morts, Guckenberg-Sturm Preserve sits on 48 acres of protected cattail marshes. It, and its surrounding floodplain forest, represents one of the last remaining open cattail marshes along the Lower Fox River that used to take up thousands of acres throughout the Fox River system. The nature preserve is located at 308 Stroebe Road in Fox Crossing.

Girl Scout, Maplewood Cadet Troop 2396, Abby Lane removes litter for a trail during the Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Kimberly's Sunset Park in Kimberly, Wis. Over 1,300 volunteers registered to participate in the 2023 Fox-Wolf Watershed Cleanup event at 70 cleanup locations coordinated throughout the region from Fond du Lac to Green Bay.Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Another great municipal park with scenic trails is Kimberly's Sunset Park which lies along the Fox River, offering panoramic overlooks of the river. Its address is 800 W. Kimberly Ave.

Louiose Becklund, Kaukauna, walks her dogs on a trail along the Fox River at Island Park on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Little Chute, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Little Chute's riverside parks also offer scenic views of the Fox River. Island Park has a mile-long paved trail along the river that connects to woodchip trails through Heesakker Park's wooded area where hikers are almost guaranteed to see some deer prancing around.

The trails also connect to the Nelson Family Heritage Crossing, a 1,100-foot bicycle and pedestrian bridge between Heesakker Park and downtown Kaukauna.

If you're willing to take a little trip, Mosquito Hill Nature Center has more than 440 acres adjacent to the Wolf River, offering 4 ½ miles of trails through forests and prairie lands. Hikers can climb Mosquito Hill, one of the highest points in the area, to get a hilltop view of the area's blooming spring. The nature center is located at N3880 Rogers Road in New London.

Anita Eckrose and Eric Trempe stand on the turtle pond dock at Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve on Friday July 1, 2020, in Grand Chute, Wis.

With over 725 acres of land, Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve in Grand Chute covers a little slice of Wisconsin's vast landscapes. Hikers can traverse through 8.5 miles of trails across native prairie lands, forests, wetlands and lakeside views.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Walking trails in Combined Locks, Little Chute, Fox Crossing and New London