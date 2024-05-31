It's wildfire season in North America: How to prepare for poor air quality

Wildfires are back, and with them is the risk of smoke clouding the metro Detroit sky, polluting the air quality.

Warmer weather increases the risk of higher ozone levels during wildfire season, according to experts. Monitor conditions online with the Air Quality Index, a color-coded system showing air pollution levels locally. Michiganders can also sign up for the EnviroFlash system for local alerts.

Metro Detroit faced poor air quality in summer 2023 due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Amid the 2024 wildfire North American wildfire season, it's important to know the risks and how to prepare, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“Last summer, Michigan experienced unique levels of poor air quality due to smoke from neighboring Canadian wildfires,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “This year, in the event that wildfire smoke reaches Michigan again, we urge residents to be proactive in checking the Air Quality Index online regularly to determine if there are any actions they should take. Other than the risk of wildfire smoke, it is still helpful to monitor the Air Quality Index for poor air quality due to other hazards such as ozone.”

Here's a look at what to do ahead of and during any potential air quality issues this wildfire season.

Preparation tips

Read the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' wildfire prevention tips.

Check your local fire risk.

Help your neighbors and family members make a plan for possible wildfire smoke.

Children under age 18, pregnant people, outdoor workers, and adults age 60 and above are at a higher risk. Consult your healthcare provider ahead of time to make a plan.

If you have asthma or other respiratory illnesses, heart disease, diabetes, or another health condition that may make you more sensitive to wildfire smoke, talk to your healthcare provider ahead of time to make a plan.

Keep MERV-13 or higher air filters available.

Get to know your air conditioner, whether a forced air HVAC system or window air conditioning unit.

Purchase a portable air cleaner or make a do-it-yourself air filter.

On a poor air quality day

Reduce your time outdoors.

Opt for less intense activities requiring less physical exertion.

If ozone levels are unhealthy, plan outdoor activities for the morning or evening, when ozone levels are typically lower.

If there is wildfire smoke, avoid activities that could create more fine particles indoors, like smoking cigarettes; using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces; frying or boiling food; burning candles or incense.

If there is wildfire smoke, create a clean air room with smoke and other particles at the lowest possible levels. Keep doors and windows closed and avoid cooking or smoking in the room, the Environmental Protection Agency recommends.

If your home experiences an electricity outage, too much smoke enters the home or you can't keep cool there, seek shelter elsewhere. Call Michigan 211 for information on cooling shelters.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Prepare for poor air quality during North America's wildfire season