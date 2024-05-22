Wilderness hike to Devil's Breakfast Table on Cumberland Trail is May 25

Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning will lead an outing May 25 exploring the Devil’s Breakfast Table area of the Cumberland Trail in the Catoosa Wildlife Management Area near Crab Orchard, Tennessee.

The group will meet for carpooling in Oak Ridge at the Gold’s Gym/Books-a-Million parking lot (at the end close to South Illinois Avenue, near Salsarita’s) in time to leave at 8:45 a.m. or participants can meet the group at the Marathn Gas Station (52 Main Street, Crab Orchard) at the Crab Orchard exit (329) off I-40 east of Crossville at 9 a.m. Central.

The hike will include a short bushwhack to a small prairie area that is kept open by erosion during flood events. This is a spot to see the federally listed Cumberland rosemary, according to a news release.

Some may find the short bushwhack difficult. They may opt to spend that part of their time in other easily accessible areas. Bring water, lunch, and bug spray.

Your RSVP helps with planning and allows notification in case of cancellation. Contact Larry Pounds at 865-705-8516 or at PoundsL471@aol.com.

Devil’s Breakfast Table

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TCWP leads wilderness hike to Devil's Breakfast Table on May 25