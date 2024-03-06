Wild Video Shows Skier Colliding With Chair Lift While Attempting Mid-Air Jump

An unfortunate skier attempting a daring mid-air jump suffered an embarrassing injury when he collided with a chair lift. The episode occurred last weekend while 17-year-old Ivan Jones was practicing a run at the Lake Louise Ski Resort in Alberta, Canada. He shared the harrowing clip to Instagram on Tuesday.

Jones was attempting a 360-degree flat spin near the resort’s Top of the World Chair Lift just as an empty seat was passing. The video shows Jones flipping into the air and nearly landing in the chair before bouncing off the seat and falling over the other side of the lift.

Luckily, Jones was mostly unharmed by his tussle with the chair lift. He left with only a few scrapes and bruises, although he did cancel his appearance in the weekend skiing competition for which he was practicing.

The resort took the opportunity to remind guests that stunts are only allowed in designated areas, for good reason. “I think everybody who's seen the video is probably surprised that the individual wasn't hurt worse,” Dan Markham, communications director for Lake Louise Ski Resort, told Calgary’s CTV News.

"We, of course, are very happy there wasn’t a more serious injury," Markham continued. “It's certainly something that the resort doesn't condone in any way, shape or form. There's a reason why we have terrain parks,” Markham explained. “To give people the opportunity to practice and do these kind of stunts.”

Jones has remained mum on the incident. He hasn’t publicly commented on his scrape outside of posting the video, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Men’s Journal.