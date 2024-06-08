'Wild' and underused New London brook property to become new park

Jun. 7—NEW LONDON — By the end of the year, an underused and overgrown section of property next to a brook will be transformed into a trail connecting park areas to a historic mill.

The Briggs Brook Park plan, referred this week to the Planning & Zoning Commission by the City Council, calls for the creation of a 1,000-foot-long asphalt pedestrian and biking path that would run from the Old Town Mill to the intersection of Crystal Avenue and State Pier Road.

The path would be level with Briggs Brook, which flows from the mill to the Fulton Park recreation area, Public Works Director Brian Sear said on Friday. He called the existing property, ringed by a ragged, dilapidated metal fence, a "wild" piece of landscape that has been neglected for decades.

"Last year, as part of this project, we did a massive amount of clearing there, including the removal of hundreds of trees," he said. "Now, there's still a lot of brush down there that needs to be removed."

A pocket park with benches, plantings and a decorative fence will be placed near the mill, originally built in 1650 before being burned down on the orders of Gen. Benedict Arnold in 1781 during a raid of the city. A new mill was built on the site soon after, according to the state's tourism office.

Briggs Brook enters the mill property and passes under a hand-built culvert under Mill Street, which was closed years ago due to concerns that passing traffic might collapse the arch. The waterway streams past State Pier Road and into Fulton Park.

Sear said the impetus for the $1.1 million project, to be funded with federal COVID-19 relief money, grew out of a renewed push by municipalities to provide passive recreation options for their residents.

He said New London counts itself as one of the lucky few "dense urban areas" with a natural body of water within its borders.

"We have an untapped natural resource already here, but that's just not really accessible or visible right now," Sear said.

In addition to the main trail, a secondary 300-foot path will be built at the Crystal Avenue entrance to Fulton Park with a 70-foot, painted steel pedestrian bridge set to connect the skate and basketball parks to a playscape structure.

Sear said a dangerous Water Street entrance leading to the park will be closed and a new parking area built off State Pier Road near the playground.

Sear said the new park dovetails with a larger plan to make other sections of the city, including those encompassing Connecticut College, the Lyman Allyn Art Museum and Hodges Square, more accessible to pedestrians.

Construction of the park elements are expected to go out to bid in August, with a tentative completion date in December.

Mayor Michael Passero said the planned upgrades are one way to address long-standing open space issues in overlooked city neighborhoods that sit in the shadows of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge.

"We want to reclaim those green spaces in those areas located in part of the city that have been disserved for decades," he said.

