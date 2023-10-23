Wild camping should be allowed on Britain’s beaches

Many argue that restrictions on overnight camping on British beaches should be eased - Getty

British beaches are wasted. Only the hardiest open-water swimmers are regular users of our chilly (and filthy) seas. Some tides – as at Southport – hardly ever come in. Some long beaches, like Pendine’s, are unused. Seaside paths are blocked by cattle and construction work. There are too many dogs chasing too few seabirds, besides doing their dirty business wherever they please.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has found an alternative use for their many miles of beautiful beach: camping, free of charge and open to all.

It’s a grey area. While overnight camping is banned under a longstanding bylaw, councillors have found themselves powerless to stop “fly pitching” – erecting a simple tent for shelter, to nap, to enjoy a meal and the view. While the decision has angered some local residents and hoteliers, the council says there’s not enough evidence to warrant a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that banned overnight camping.

Poole Council says daytime tent pitches will be made legal on its beaches - Getty

“We were given very clear legal advice,” says Kieron Wilson, the council’s lead on housing and regulatory services.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“There was not the evidence to show that the issue of erecting a tent or gazebo met the legal definition of ‘detrimental’ that is required to implement a PSPO.

“We will continue to enforce the byelaws already in place for sleeping on the beach and collect further evidence as we do this; anyone choosing to sleep overnight on our beaches and break these byelaws risks prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000.”

Overcrowding on Bournemouth’s main beach made headlines during the pandemic. In 2022 and 2023, there have been issues around litter, drink, drugs and anti-social behaviour. Councillor Wilson says a PSPO will be introduced to “address loud music, intimidating and aggressive behaviour, urination and defecation and open fires and BBQs on all our beaches. This is in addition to the enforcement measures we have in place to prevent littering in our towns.

“We believe these measures will help our officers effectively tackle the anti-social behaviour associated with overnight visitors camping on our beaches and help keep our seafront a safe, welcoming and clean place to visit,” she said.

Wild camping has been praised for its mental health benefits - Getty

But there have been 169 reports of overnight camping and instances of people defecating on the beach. Phil Broadhead, leader of the opposition, claims the council made an unnecessary and ill-judged U-turn.

“At the end of last year, the previous administration – responding to calls from the public – launched a huge consultation on bringing in new powers to finally enforce unauthorised beach camping and overnight stays in vehicles in designated areas.

“The response to this consultation was emphatic: of the 1500 respondents, 75 per cent of residents were in favour of adopting these new powers. At the time, professional advice was that there was enough evidence of harm to the local environment alongside the associated litter and anti-social behaviour, and we were ready to introduce the new powers for this summer season,” said Broadhead.

He says the Liberal Democrat-led coalition, which took over in June, “immediately signalled they were not in favour of this approach, citing “potential legal challenges” of which we’ve seen no evidence, and the fact that a majority of visitors were not in favour. Hardly surprising, who wouldn’t want a free beach holiday?

“My plea is clear – let’s think again and not throw these much-needed powers under the bus. The public want them, businesses want them and other councils use PSPOs in exactly this way. Our 15 miles of beautiful beaches stretch from Christchurch through to Sandbanks, and they deserve better than this short-sighted approach,” said Broadhead.

In the opposite corner, campaigners for backpack camping and wider public access to open spaces argue that restrictions on overnight camping should be eased. So-called “wild camping” is allowed on beaches in Scotland away from sand dunes and special habitats.

Overcrowding on Bournemouth’s main beach made headlines during the pandemic - Getty

People can sleep in beach huts in England and Wales where the regulations of their license permit, and some councils allow overnight visits from March 1 to October 31.

Jon Moses of Right to Roam, says: “Public beaches are for public use, not just to generate revenue for the hospitality industry. Those who cannot afford expensive hotels, or prefer a wilder experience, should have the right to peacefully enjoy nature.

“Any issues with hotspots can be managed through the use of zoning and installing basic infrastructure. Access to nature is a basic right, not a revenue stream.”

There are many beaches where people informally camp, notably in Devon and Cornwall. These are often hard-to-reach coves and bays that are popular with local groups, including surfers and kayakers, as well as campers. Beaches near Thurlestone were popular with informal campers, who sometimes lit fires – but local visitors report that the golf club recently erected signs saying camping was not allowed.

It’s unlikely to deter those who have made the effort of getting there specifically to stay overnight. A blind eye is often turned where a warden or other authority believes that a prospective camper is responsible.

Campaigners point to the recent Dartmoor case, in which a private landowner attempted to overturn decades of habitual use of the commons for wild camping – and lost at the Court of Appeal.

Pendine Sands in Wales: Britain boasts plenty of beaches perfect for wild camping - Getty

Lewis Winks from The Stars Are for Everyone, says the same principles apply at the seaside.

“Wild camping provides an alternative experience to hotel stays and certainly does not compete with such luxury. Rather than seeking to restrict people’s ability to spend time in nature, we should instead be finding ways to support responsible access in England, including wild camping on our beautiful beaches,” he said.

Social prescribers at the NHS point to the wellbeing value of outdoors activities, including camping. Numerous studies demonstrate that a connection to nature is closely linked with mental health improvements, yet Britain has the lowest level of nature connectedness across Europe. In England, the Countryside and Rights of Way (CRoW) Act 2000 only created a partial right to roam over 8 per cent of the countryside.

Aside from the mental health factor, seaside towns are perennially in the news for negative reasons. The “successful” ones have been torn apart by second homes and Airbnb accommodation. The declining ones are some of the poorest places in the UK, with widespread deprivation, decaying hotels and an ageing demographic

From Australia to Costa Rica, Chile to Sweden, Morocco to India, people camp out on their favourite sandy strands – especially young people, those who can’t afford hotels, and those who want more from a holiday than food, booze, organised tours and tat.

Could well-managed open-air camping on beaches be a good thing? Please comment below to join the conversation

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.