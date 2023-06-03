Meet the 'most flattering t-shirt ever,' according to Amazon shoppers — it's down to $16

While your dresser is probably chock-full of t-shirts, do you ever feel like they're just a little...meh? Sure, you can dress up a plain tee, but unless you want to pile on accessories, a basic t-shirt is just that: basic. But it doesn't have to be that way. Amazon shoppers have found a tee that's anything but boring, and it's just as comfy as those well-worn styles you have folded in your drawer. Ready to say hello to the Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve t-shirt? Right now you can get this flattering and flirty tee for just $16 (was $23).

WIHOLL Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve t-shirt What sets these $16 tees apart are the fluttery petal sleeves — they add a feminine touch to any look. It's way cuter than just a basic tee. Plus, it's available in long-sleeve versions, too. $16 at Amazon

Sure, it may be a mouthful, but Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve t-shirt is a name worth remembering. This tee made with soft, lightweight fabric that's great for layering and super stretchy — drape it over or tuck it into a skirt or a pair of jeans. These tees have an ever-so-slightly oversized drape, so if you want a more fitted look, size down.

With that kind of flair and versatility, no wonder over 16,000 shoppers have given this tee five-star testimonials.

"This top is so pretty, absolutely LOVE the petal sleeves!" said one devotee. "This top is like a t-shirt but with fancier sleeves. The material is very soft, fairly lightweight and loose fit. The V-neckline combined with the petal sleeves makes this top very flattering and pretty."

Spoiler: You'll live in this top. Advice: Make sure you drop it in the wash every few days. (Photo: Amazon)

Not surprisingly, with 42 shades to choose from in sizes S to 3XL, many shoppers have become repeat customers. "I am buying this in every color," another shopper noted. "I am a size 10, tall with broad shoulders, small chest, squishy midsection, and this shirt is SO flattering. Like, maybe the most flattering t-shirt I've ever worn. It skims over my midsection just barely but is not a swing top. It's long enough on my tall frame. The shoulder detail diverts the eye upward (hopefully). It is SO soft. I finally feel good in a t-shirt."

Another shopper summed it up: "Versatile, good quality, excellent fit. Can be dressed up or down. Wash very well! Love them!"

Catch it on sale now!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

