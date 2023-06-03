Meet the 'most flattering t-shirt ever,' according to Amazon shoppers — it's down to $16

While your dresser is probably chock-full of t-shirts, do you ever feel like they're just a little...meh? Sure, you can dress up a plain tee, but unless you want to pile on accessories, a basic t-shirt is just that: basic. But it doesn't have to be that way. Amazon shoppers have found a tee that's anything but boring, and it's just as comfy as those well-worn styles you have folded in your drawer. Ready to say hello to the Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve t-shirt? Right now you can get this flattering and flirty tee for just $16 (was $23).

What sets these $16 tees apart are the fluttery petal sleeves — they add a feminine touch to any look. It's way cuter than just a basic tee. Plus, it's available in long-sleeve versions, too.
Sure, it may be a mouthful, but Wiholl V-Neck Petal Sleeve t-shirt is a name worth remembering. This tee made with soft, lightweight fabric that's great for layering and super stretchy — drape it over or tuck it into a skirt or a pair of jeans. These tees have an ever-so-slightly oversized drape, so if you want a more fitted look, size down.

With that kind of flair and versatility, no wonder over 16,000 shoppers have given this tee five-star testimonials.

"This top is so pretty, absolutely LOVE the petal sleeves!" said one devotee. "This top is like a t-shirt but with fancier sleeves. The material is very soft, fairly lightweight and loose fit. The V-neckline combined with the petal sleeves makes this top very flattering and pretty."

Three people wearing v-neck t-shirts.
Spoiler: You'll live in this top. Advice: Make sure you drop it in the wash every few days. (Photo: Amazon)

Not surprisingly, with 42 shades to choose from in sizes S to 3XL, many shoppers have become repeat customers. "I am buying this in every color," another shopper noted. "I am a size 10, tall with broad shoulders, small chest, squishy midsection, and this shirt is SO flattering. Like, maybe the most flattering t-shirt I've ever worn. It skims over my midsection just barely but is not a swing top. It's long enough on my tall frame. The shoulder detail diverts the eye upward (hopefully). It is SO soft. I finally feel good in a t-shirt."

Another shopper summed it up: "Versatile, good quality, excellent fit. Can be dressed up or down. Wash very well! Love them!"

Catch it on sale now!

Available in 42 colors and prints, there's a shade to match just about anyone's preference.
