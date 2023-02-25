Need strong Wi-Fi to reach every room? Amazon's No. 1 bestselling extender is now just $23

Still working from home? It has its perks (zero commute! sweatpants all day!), but it can be a drag when you decamp to another room and the internet peters out. Here's help: The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE220) is on sale right now for just $23 at Amazon. (That's $12 off.) This genius gadget will extend your service to the far corners of your home...and beyond.

Amazon TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220) $23 $35 Save $12 This Amazon bestseller extends your home Wi-Fi over more than 1,200 square feet and connects up to 20 devices. Say goodbye, bad Wi-Fi! $23 at Amazon

Casting a wider net

The TP-Link AC750 extends the reach of your home’s Wi-Fi network while also giving it a much-needed speed boost. If you live in a big space and your router is on one side of your home, but you want a strong and fast Wi-Fi connection on the other, this extender will come in handy. This little guy can cover an additional 1,200 square feet, as well as deliver up to 750Mbps (megabytes per second) for speedier internet service.

"My bedroom is a Wi-Fi dead zone. It doesn't matter how good my router is, I will frequently lose connection altogether or get a really weak signal," shared a five-star reviewer. "I put this extender...between the dead zone and my router, and the connection is amazing. I rarely lose connection. I generally have two or three bars compared to one bar. Most important, my bandwidth speed is anywhere from three to eight times as strong as it was without the extender."

This Wi-Fi extender can take care of those pesky dead spots. (Photo: Amazon)

Meanwhile, this Wi-Fi extender also works as a mesh network, so you can seamlessly go room to room or story to story without skipping a beat. Unlike traditional Wi-Fi extenders, you don't have to reconnect to an extended network to get better range and speeds — the AC750 automatically logs in for you. In essence, it creates one large Wi-Fi network in your home, rather than multiple smaller ones.

"I really love...that it's a meshed network," continued the reviewer. "For those of you who have used older extenders that made you log into a separate network, you know how frustrating this can be."

Enjoy lightning-quick Wi-Fi even if you're way off in the conservatory hanging with Colonel Mustard. (Photo: Amazon)

Green means go!

This plug-and-play device is ready for action. Just plug the TP-Link extender into a wall outlet near where you want a signal boost, tap the green button twice, and it automatically syncs to your home’s Wi-Fi network. That’s it. Your home’s Wi-Fi signal will effectively bounce off this device’s antennas to give you a strong, healthy signal throughout your home.

The extender also comes with a built-in Ethernet port, so you can easily give your laptop or streaming device a faster, more solid internet connection. It's like plugging directly into the web itself.

For $20 (down from $35), the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender (RE220) is a lifesaver that can revive internet dead zones, turning your home into one large hotspot for nearly all of your devices. This is especially important for those of us working from home.

Added another five-star reviewer: "The extender works perfectly in my house. It boosts my modem-router combo significantly and provides a strong and steady signal into the room where I hold my meetings. In fact, my Wi-Fi analyzer app tells me that the signal from the TP-Link RE220 is usually stronger than the signal from my modem-router combo!"

Amazon TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender (RE220) $23 $35 Save $12 This Amazon bestseller extends your home Wi-Fi over more than 1,200 square feet and connects up to 20 devices. Say goodbye, bad Wi-Fi! $23 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $148 $200 Save $52 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 $329 $379 Save $50 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $190 $300 Save $110 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV $250 $400 Save $150 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision HDR 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $320 $470 Save $150 See at Amazon

LG NanoCell 75 Series 50” Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV $458 $570 Save $112 See at Amazon

Samsung 32-Inch Class QLED The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV $548 $598 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sony 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series $598 $700 Save $102 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $60 $120 Save $60 See at Amazon

KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i - 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop Computer $300 $430 Save $130 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $75 $130 Save $55 See at Amazon