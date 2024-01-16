Wider Launches Its First Hybrid Catamaran

Wider’s first catamaran is now prowling the seas in Italy.

The 92-foot catamaran, aptly named the WiderCat 92, just departed the shipyard’s high-tech headquarters in the coastal town of Fano, according to a statement shared on Monday.

Christened Acali, the composite multihull was penned by Luca Dini Design and the Italian yard’s in-house design team. The RINA-classed vessel lives up to its name, with a wide beam of about 39 feet creating ample space for entertaining indoors and out. It is also equipped with green tech that puts it at the bleeding edge of marine innovation.

The first WiderCat92 at the launch in Italy.

“The WiderCat 92 is a collective masterpiece, a synthesis of vision, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology.” said Marcello Maggi, head of W-Fin Sarl, the holding company that owns Wider.

Acali offers space for up to eight guests and four crew. Two generous VIP cabins and a twin are positioned on the lower deck, while a capacious owner’s suite with a private foredeck lounge is located on the main deck. The galley is also located on the main deck and leads to the plush aft cockpit.

A render of the WiderCat 92.

Heading upstairs, the upper deck sports an additional forward cockpit, a sky lounge, and the helm station. At the stern, the tender garage is fitted with a transom hatch that can transform into an expansive swim platform. The beach club is equipped with expandable side decks that increase the size and create extra storage space for water toys.

Wider’s hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system may be what really distinguishes this cat from its competitors. Twin electric motors deliver 500 kW each to the thrusters, while two 349 kW generators produce further electrical energy. In addition, the yacht packs LiFePO4 (lithium-Iron phosphate) batteries and a nifty battery management system that improves efficiency.

A render of the WiderCat 92.

In terms of range, Acali can cruise in complete silence in ZEM (zero-emission mode) for 27 miles when traveling at six knots. She also offers 14 hours of autonomy at anchor, meaning she can run purely on battery power for half a day. To top it off, the cat sports just over 1,600 square feet of solar panels that generate more energy for the hotel load. (Any excess power is stored in the batteries.) According to Wider, the hybrid system results in less fuel consumption, noise, and vibrations compared to a traditional diesel-powered yacht.

“Each designer, engineer, and craftsman has poured their passion into this endeavor,” adds Maggi. “As we celebrate this achievement, I have full confidence that, just as in our previous milestones, the WiderCat 92 will set a new standard in the industry.”

The outfitting of Acali will now take place before sea trials. Wider has another five WiderCat 92 hulls in the pipeline, so keep your eyes on the seas.

