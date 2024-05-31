The Wichita Riverfest opens today. Here’s what’s on tap for the first weekend:

The Riverfest starts this weekend, but that’s not the only fun event happening in Wichita. People also can visit the now-open public pools and splash pads, buy a ticket for the Garden Tour or celebrate the start of Pride Month.

Here are some best bets for fun in Wichita this weekend:

It’s Wichita Riverfest time

Friday-June 8, downtown Wichita in and around Century II

Opening day for the annual Wichita Riverfest, a nine-day event that lasts through June 8, has finally arrived, and many of the festival’s most anticipated events happen during the first weekend. Among them: Tonight’s Sundown Parade, which lasts from 6:30 to 8 p.m., a headlining concert by Digital Underground, and an opening night fireworks show scheduled to start about 10:45 p.m. Saturday will bring the River Run in the morning, the cowboy bathtub races in the afternoon, and an evening concert by multi-instrumentalist Hunter Hayes, who will be the final performer on a bill that runs from 6:30 to 11 p.m. And Sunday will include the Artfest Popup Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the “Downtown Get Down” block party from 2 to 7 p.m. Admission to all events is a Riverfest button, which costs $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 11 and can be purchased at the gate or at area QuikTrip stores. A complete list of activities can be found at wichitariverfest.com/events

Garden Tour

Friday-Sunday, various Wichita and Derby addresses

Gardeners in Wichita will be celebrating the return of Wichita’s popular Garden Tour, which happens Friday through Sunday and is put on by Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardeners. Ticket holders will be invited to tour six “premiere private gardens” across Wichita and Derby and take in each garden’s theme and plant selection. Tours happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults, but children 12 and under with an adult can attend for free. Get tickets online at www.sedgwick.k-state.edu or at the Extension Center, 7001 W. 21st St. Also, people can purchase tickets at any of the six gardens with cash or check. A list of addresses can be found at www.sedgwick.k-state.edu.

Fraud Fest at the Crown

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas

The invasion of tribute bands into Wichita continues this weekend with the Fraud Fest at the Crown Uptown. It starts on Friday with a show by Next Halen, a Van Halen tribute act, and Journey of a Lifetime, which recreates Journey’s heyday. Then, on Saturday night, Uncle Zep, a Led Zeppelin tribute act, will perform, followed by Insider, a Tom Petty tribute. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the shows start at 8 p.m. both nights. Both evenings also will feature a costume contest with prizes for the best 1970s and early 1980s costumes. Tickets are $20 each night and available at ticketmaster.com

Pride markets

Saturday at Sunflour Cafe & Collective, Sunday at Central Riverside Park

June is Pride month, and local organizers have arranged for two big markets this weekend. On Saturday, the Pride Pop-Up Market 2024 will happen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunflour Cafe & Collective, 6120 W. Central. It will include baked goods, art, jewelry and clothing for sale. Then, on Sunday, the third annual Big Gay Market will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Riverside Park and will include shopping, art, food, music and more. Attendees can pick up market buttons at the event that will allow them to get sale prices at several vendor booths. For more information, visit wichitapride.org/ict-big-gay-market-2024.

Swimming and splashing

Six public pools, 12 public splash pads around Wichita

Wichita’s six public swimming pools and 12 splash pads are now open for the season. Admission to the pools this year is $3 for each daily swimming session. People also can get pool tickets in bulk or buy pool memberships. Admission to the splash pads is free, and they’re open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through the summer. Visit wichita.gov for more information and for the addresses of Wichita’s pools and splash pads.

Walk With Wildlife

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. North

The Great Plains Nature Center is putting on its annual Walk with Wildlife event on Saturday, and it will include more than 50 species of native Kansas wildlife for visitors to meet. Assistants will be there to answer questions about the animals, and people also will be able to try fishing and archery and enjoy concessions. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is $2. For more information, visit gpnc.org/programs-events.