Wichita restaurant loses lease, but owner has plan to stay afloat until she gets new spot

Fans of Bann Thai — the Wichita Thai restaurant that’s known for its spicy fare — were disheartened last week when reports started circulating that owner Wanwaree Jackson was shutting down her restaurant, which has operated at 3811 W. 13th St. for the past eight years.

But those reports aren’t completely true. At least, that’s not Jackson’s plan, she said over the weekend.

Though she lost her lease on her current space and will have to close her restaurant at the end of business on Saturday, she’s looking for a new space to move into. In fact, she’s already put in an application to lease another space that’s not too far away from her current address and is waiting to see if her application is approved.

Bann Thai moved to the Woodbridge Center at 13th and West in 2016.

In the meantime, she’s hoping to continue selling her daily lunch and dinner specials to help with income. She said that after her current restaurant closes, she’ll post what she’s serving on a new Facebook page she’s created called Tui Stream. She’ll share her planned weekday specials on Sundays; on Wednesdays, she’ll share her weekend specials.

People will need to place reservations by 11:59 p.m. the day before they want their food at the Facebook page or via text at 316-665-2402. People will be able to pick up their meals or order them for delivery via GrubHub, she said.

Wanwaree Jackson said she will try to continue selling her food to go until she finds a new space for her Bann Thai restaurant.

Bann Thai first opened at 6249 E. 21st St. in 2012 but closed in 2016 and moved to Woodbridge Center at 13th and West Street. Jackson became known for her extra spicy cuisine and would even put on the occasional spicy food eating contests. I featured her cuisine in a special Dining with Denise video I made a few years ago where I tried the spiciest food in town.

Until Bann Thai closes on Saturday, its hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m. today through Friday (closing at 9 p.m. on Friday) and 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Bann Thai in Wichita has long been known for its spicy Thai fare.