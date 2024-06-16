Wichita organization helps medically underserved with medical equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Medical Equipment tends to be an expensive necessity. The price comes as a barrier for some trying to start their road to recovery.

Dan Mehser was one of them, and he found himself in need of a helping hand.

“It was like a godsend; I mean, we had no idea this place even existed,” Mehser said.

The worst part was seemingly out of the way following an invasive foot surgery in 2018, except for one problem.

“It was like a catch-22. I needed a wheelchair to get out of the hospital, but the insurance company wasn’t going to cover one. I needed to provide one for myself,” he said

He needed equipment to be discharged from the hospital, but a regularly priced wheelchair was not an option.

“It was like, ‘What’s it gonna take? That’s what it’s going to take? That ain’t happening.’ It was just a number, and I didn’t pay any attention to it because it wasn’t a feasible number for us to meet … I’ve watched too many infomercials on cable TV. I need to get out of here,” Mehser said.

“If you need it and we have it, you can borrow it,” said Wichita Medical Loan Closet Executive Director Andrew Brenner.

Brenner knows from his own experience caring for his mother how expensive medical equipment can be.

“A wheelchair, brand-new, is anywhere from a thousand on up … You don’t get a choice if you eat dinner or get a wheelchair. Eat dinner or be mobile in your home,” Brenner said.

It’s an issue faced by primarily the disabled and elderly, according to Brenner, so he aims to address that. They’re an organization that lends out medical equipment to the “medically underserved.” Dan’s wife, Sue Mehser, was able to rent a wheelchair for just $35.

“To find out there was an entity called the medical loan closet that was able to help me do that on basically a shoestring, that was incredible,” Dan said.

He says that after his first-hand experience, he understands the gap the Wichita Medical Loan Closet fills. Brenner adds that it may not be obvious, but these little things make a world of difference.

“As simple as a cane can change somebody’s trajectory or change their life. In that case, it did change his life,” he said.

Dan and Sue Mehser began volunteering for the Wichita Medical Loan Closet. Now, they are dedicated to making sure others in situations like theirs know that there are still options.

