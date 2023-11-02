Why you’ve been using your hot water bottle incorrectly – and how to fill one safely

People have been using hot water bottles in one form or another for about 500 years - Getty

Now that the clocks have gone back, it’s time to get the big blankets, dressing gowns and thick duvets out of the cupboard. With all that, inevitably, comes the hot water bottle; one of the easiest and cheapest ways to stay warm.

General guidance is that hot water bottles should not be used by babies under three because their skin is more sensitive and prone to burns. Equally in both babies and very old people, sweat glands are less functional so they can overheat more quickly.

People have been using hot water bottles in one form or another for about 500 years, but they’ve had a real resurgence during the cost of living crisis. In 2022, figures from John Lewis showed that sales of hot water bottles had soared 219 per cent year-on-year.

But the British Burn Association (BBA) has warned that burn injuries related to hot water bottles increased by 46 per cent in the first six months of 2023, compared with the same period the year before. This is thought to be the tip of the iceberg because it only includes those injuries serious enough for people to have needed a visit to A&E. The majority of accidents involved children, but burns among adults and the elderly also rose by about a fifth.

“When filling a hot water bottle, hold the bottle by the neck in an upright position and fill slowly to avoid water splashing back,” advises Janine Kay, owner of hot water bottle seller and advice website Heat Treats. “It’s also recommended when you get a new hot water bottle to fill it with cold water to check for leaks and to check the water flows freely. Sometimes, rubber can stick, so if you start filling with hot water before checking the flow, hot water could suddenly spill out.”

It is advised to fill a hot water bottle to no more than two-thirds capacity with warm, but not boiling, water and then squeeze the air out. “This is to prevent air from staying trapped inside the bottle which can build up too much pressure that could lead to bursts,” says Kay.

Thankfully, bursts are rare. Despite the increase in burns recorded by the BBA, it was only an increase of 31 actual injuries. Generally, bottles will only burst if filled with too much water or if the air hasn’t been properly expelled.

“All hot water bottles need to be compliant with British safety standard BS1970:2012; this includes the standard mark being clearly visible on the bottle,” adds Kay.

Ken Dunn, the Children’s Burns Trust vice-chairman who is in charge of the International Burn Injury Database, says: “Manufacturers recommend that they should not be used beyond two years because bottles undergo deterioration over time. This can be easily checked by inspecting the flower pattern on the bottle neck and checking the year and month of manufacture. If there is no date visible then the bottle is probably very old and should not be used. Also, boiling water should not be used when filling these as it accelerates the material degrading and raises the risk of hand scalds from spilling.”

Dunn has seen plenty of difficult-to-treat injuries from hot water bottle use. “As they are frequently used across the lower abdomen, scalds typically involve the pelvic area which is a sensitive area and one which is difficult to dress and undertake skin grafts,” he says. “It also has a higher risk of infection taking hold.”

Water bottles with ridged edges diffuse the heat more slowly - Getty

While he appreciates that “most people think the warmth from body contact is the whole point of a hot water bottle,” Dunn argues it is best to keep them at a distance. You might use the hot water bottle to warm up the bed before you get in, then remove it afterwards.

“We see them splitting when people sitting on them, or roll onto them in the night. I wouldn’t advise close contact. If you are going to keep them in bed then it is imperative that you follow the other advise about using a new one and never fill it with boiling water.”

If you are scalded, Dunn says: “Appropriate first aid should be undertaken, which ideally would involve running cool water for 20 minutes over the affected area and then covering the wound with fresh cling film. Any injury larger than a 50p coin requires a medical opinion.”

If you’re worried about overheating, you could consider a hot water bottle with a ridged edge which diffuses the heat more slowly, recommends Kay, or you can wrap your hot water bottle in a fabric protector, or just a towel.

People worried about burn risks might instead use a heat bag, a sack – or sometimes a stuffed toy – filled with wheat fibres or clay pellets which become warm if microwaved. Some have lavender oil added to them as the scent has been linked to improved sleep quality.

While heat bags are less likely to cause burns, users still need to be careful. If they are microwaved for too long or if the product was folded, hot spots of extremely highly heated material can be created in the bag.

