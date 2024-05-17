Why transplanted flowers might not bloom, plus suggestions for controlling garlic mustard

Question: I transplanted daffodils last year, because of overcrowding. But this year the transplanted ones only had leaves. Is there anything else I can do to get them to bloom next year?

Answer: It is not uncommon for recently transplanted flowers to put their energy into reestablishing roots instead of flowers the first year after being moved. Since you had lots of leaves, you should see flowers next spring. Some years the early-flowering daffodils or those subject to earlier-than-normal sprouting may not flower. If the flower buds are at a tender stage of expanding when we get a hard frost, they can be damaged and fail to flower. The plants will be fine, you just have no flowers that spring.

Q: Do you have any suggestions for controlling garlic mustard in my gardens? I live next to any empty lot and my neighbors do not control the garlic mustard on their properties.

A: Garlic mustard is a biennial, meaning the first year it produces leaves from the seeds and the next year it sprouts a flowering stem that releases thousands of seeds. Pulling small populations or cutting them at ground level before they produce seeds is the non-chemical option. Bag and dispose of any that have begun to flower. The flowers will continue to mature and form seeds that remain viable for years in the soil. Since this is an invasive plant, most municipalities allow you to throw them in the trash. It is always wise to check first. If you can’t convince your neighbors to control the garlic mustard, perhaps the owner of the empty lot would allow you to cut, bag and dispose of the plants before they set seed. This will help reduce the infestation in your yard. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Invasives) provides lots of information on the identification and control of this and other invasive plants. Just type the problem plant in the search box to find the needed information.

Q: I have dwarf Alberta spruce that has produced a branch that has larger needles and resembles a small Christmas tree. Should I remove it?

A: This is not uncommon for some dwarf evergreens to produce a branch like you describe. It is often referred to as having reverted to the non-dwarfed species. This branch will grow faster and eventually outgrow the rest of the plant. Remove this branch back to the spot where it originates at the trunk or side branch.

Q: A neighbor has agreed to let us spray a patch of weeds bordering our lawn to prevent weeds from spreading into our lawn. The area is ground, stones and weeds, but we have a flower bed near it. He has cats that might get in the area. What would you suggest to kill weeds and be safe for his cats and our flowers?

A: Consider using one of the organic weed and grass killers that use plant oils, vinegar or fatty acids in concentrations that will burn the leaves of any plant they touch. These work great on annual weeds, but since they only kill the tops, not the roots, you will need to reapply it as any weeds begin to grow again. Even when using organic and natural products, it is important to read and follow label directions. Share the active ingredient information of the product you select with your neighbor so he can consult his veterinarian for any potential risks to his cats.

Visit Melinda’s website, MelindaMyers.com, for a list of her free webinars and events this spring.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ideas for controlling garlic mustard, plus more gardening tips