Why Do Super Bowl Winners Go to Disney After the Big Game?

Here's why — plus, how to see the Super Bowl winners at Disneyland or Walt Disney World.

Disney Parks via Getty Images Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the team's Super Bowl LVII win with a parade down Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023

As the confetti is still falling at the Super Bowl, you can expect these four magical words: “I’m going to Disney!” The now-iconic phrase has been exclaimed by Hall of Famers and football greats, including 2023’s champ, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who went to Disneyland the next day.

The beloved tradition dates back to Super Bowl XXI in 1987, according to Disney Parks Blog. As ESPN also reports, New York Giants quarterback and MVP Phil Simms was the first to shout the now-famous post-game phrase as part of a Disney advertising campaign. Since then, it’s typically spoken by the named MVP before they, along with family and teammates, head to either Walt Disney World or Disneyland to celebrate their accomplishment. This annual tradition has included Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and Peyton Manning, among many other sports icons.

Related: Disneyland vs. Walt Disney World — Everything You Need to Know About Both Theme Park Resorts

And fans aren’t left out of the action — park guests can score a front-row seat to the celebration if they know where to go.

Kent Phillips/Disney Parks via Getty Images Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks participates in the parade following their Super Bowl XLVII win in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on February 3, 2014

Typically, parkgoers can spot a special, one-time-only cavalcade featuring the player (or players, depending on the year) on the Monday after the Super Bowl. And Disney fans love to show up in droves donning their football best for the occasion. The parade typically includes cheerleaders, a marching band, decorative floats decked out in the champion’s colors, and the MVP player alongside Mickey and Minnie.

At Walt Disney World, this tradition takes place at Magic Kingdom Park, while at Disneyland Resort, it takes place within Disneyland Park. This experience is included in standard admission, but it's important to note that a valid theme park reservation may be required depending on your ticket type.

At Magic Kingdom Park, the celebratory parade typically makes its route down Main Street, U.S.A. “The visiting MVP usually arrives between noon and 3 p.m., but be patient because there’s often delays,” Matt Roseboom of Attractions shared with Travel + Leisure. “The MVP parade isn’t necessarily right before the main parade at the park, it could be anytime.” Roseboom suggests watching from near Cinderella Castle for the best viewing opportunity and another chance to spot the players in post-parade interviews.

Related: 42 Disney World and Disneyland Tips for a Magical Vacation

When the event is hosted at Disneyland Park, the parade typically begins near It’s a Small World and makes its way down Main Street, U.S.A. “My favorite spot to watch a momentous celebration like this one is right on Main Street, U.S.A.,” Bridget Waldman of CaliforniaDisneyBliss tells T+L. “It's not often you can cheer on famous Super Bowl winners with the backdrop of the most famous castle in the world!” Waldman shares that getting a spot early is critical. “Arrive when the park opens and find an area along the curb at least four hours before the cavalcade starts. The areas near It's a Small World and on Main Street will fill up first, so if you don't want to wait too long, find a spot anywhere between Pixie Hollow and the Matterhorn at least two (or more) hours before the cavalcade.”

Can’t make it to the parks? The cavalcade is typically live-streamed across Disney Parks social media platforms. Last year, the Disney Parks Blog shared details about the next day’s festivities shortly after the game ended.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.