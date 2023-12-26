Why is Southwest canceling flights today? Is Phoenix facing delays?

December 2022 was not a good time to fly on Southwest Airlines.

The airline canceled 14,042 flights between Dec. 24 to 31 and reached a $140 million settlement to resolve the federal investigation that stranded more than 2 million travelers in 2022.

One major factor in disrupted flights was technical issues due to little or no investment in updating the technical infrastructure that airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration need for operations. The other was lack of staffing.

In 2023, some airlines prepared ahead of time for the influx of travelers around the holidays by hiring thousands of temporary pilots, flight attendants and other workers to avoid delays and cancellations, according to the Associated Press.

So far, this year has been an easier one for those flying around the holidays. Since Monday morning, only 58 flights within, into or out of the United States have been canceled and 2,052 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Why is Southwest canceling flights today?

That said, Southwest had a rough start to the week. On Monday, Dec. 25, the airline delayed 701 flights and canceled two.

A spokesperson for Southwest said the delays and cancelations were due to dense fog in Chicago on Saturday and Sunday that stopped planes from landing. They said additional cancellations were necessary on Monday ahead of an expected full recovery on Tuesday.

Are any Southwest flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport canceled?

There are 63 total flights delayed out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Of the 63 flights delayed, 47 were Southwest.

American Airlines flight 9898 to Odessa/Midland was the only flight canceled at the time of writing.

