Why You Should Skip the TikTok Tide Pod Cleaning Trend

While it looks tempting, there are numerous reasons you should skip the viral hack that involves cleaning upholstered furniture with laundry detergent pods.

It's no secret that not all TikTok cleaning trends actually work. And unfortunately, there's another viral cleaning hack going around that could actually ruin your furniture. The popular TikTok videos involve using laundry detergent pods to clean sofas, headboards, and other upholstery.

While this trend isn't dangerous, like the Tide Pod challenge videos of the 2010s, it's still unhelpful. And it can cause lasting damage to your upholstered furniture, not to mention skin irritation and respiratory problems.

If you’ve yet to witness the viral videos under the hashtag #cleantok, we'll break it down for you. Read on to learn what it entails, why it’s not worth trying, and better ways to keep your upholstered furniture looking and feeling clean.

What Is the Tide Pod Cleaning Trend?

As the name suggests, the technique involves cleaning your furniture with laundry pods. In the viral videos, creators place a pod in a bowl and pour boiling water directly over it so it starts to dissolve. Then, they take a cleaning rag or dish towel, wrap it tightly around a small pot lid, and dip the flat side into the soapy solution.

Then, the video creators wipe down their fabric furniture pieces with the rag-covered pot lid. The immediate after effects do appear impressive, since visible stains and spots appear to magically go away. And, creators often add that their couches smell divine when they’re done. But, in reality, the results are short-lived and cause lasting damage to the furniture and your family—especially pets!



Why Is the Tide Pod Cleaning Trend a Bad Idea?

Sifting through the comment sections of these videos, you'll see that many viewers are skeptical about the cleaning technique or downright disappointed with the outcome if they’ve tried it in their own home. And while there are plenty of other people who have expressed that this trick worked like a charm for them, it's a quick fix that actually harms your furniture over time. There are two main reasons we don't recommend trying this trend.

1. It Leads to Premature Wear of Your Furniture

The viral TikTok videos are enticing because you can see stains and dirt disappearing. But the immediate gratification is not worth the long-term wear and tear. Since the improvised cleaning tool is drenched in water and a harsh chemical, firmly scrubbing it into fabric can cause it to pill. Worse, the moisture can seep into the fibers and result in mold and mildew. Before you know it, your furniture could be ruined beyond repair. As anyone who’s bought one knows, couches are an investment, so shortening their lifespan isn’t a smart move.

2. It Leads to Skin Irritation

Laundry pods are highly concentrated, meant to wash an entire family-size load of laundry. So, using an entire pod on a single piece of furniture leaves quite a bit of chemical residue all over the surface. That same surface is what you, your kids, your guests, and possibly your pets sit or lay on. For anyone with skin sensitivities or allergies, this is especially unhealthy. It can cause rashes, dermatitis, or other issues over time. Also, the lingering scent may irritate a person’s respiratory system or induce headaches for anyone sensitive to strong smells.



Better Ways to Clean Upholstered Furniture

Now that you know the potential risks associated with using Tide Pods on upholstered furniture, it’s wiser to err on the side of caution and skip the hack altogether. If your couch is in desperate need of a deep clean, there are alternative and safer ways to get it done.

If you've already tried the laundry pod method, TikTok commenters recommend going over the entire surface with a vacuum or carpet extractor afterward. This will help sop up any leftover moisture and residue from the detergent.

Ideally, however, you'll skip the pods and go straight to one of the below methods for cleaning furniture. Always check the cleaning codes (there are four in total) or with the manufacturer before trying something on a new piece of furniture. A potentially easier route is to simply remove the couch cushion covers, if it’s an available option, and wash them separately.



How to Clean Microfiber or Cotton

The first step is to remove any pet hair, dirt, or crumbs as you can using a vacuum. Then, depending on the manufacturer’s label, you can spot-treat stains by blotting them with either a mixture of water and mild dish soap, rubbing alcohol, or a cleaner specifically designated for upholstery.



How to Clean Velvet

This process of cleaning velvet furniture is not all that different from cleaning microfiber, but it’s worth noting that you should be extra gentle when vacuuming so as to not disturb the more delicate velvet material. Tackle stains as soon as possible with a tiny bit of a soapy solution and a soft cloth moving in a one-directional movement. You can also choose to steam it to smooth out the fabric or brush off lint and debris to reduce the amount of times you need to vacuum it.



How to Clean Linen

Like velvet, you want to use a light touch when treating linen furniture. Blend small amounts of clear dish soap, baking soda, and white vinegar to form a paste. Softly dab the stained areas, let the mixture sit for a short bit, and then vacuum it up completely.

How to Clean Polyester

Depending on its label, you can either use a commercial cleaner designated for use on polyester or create a DIY solution using warm water, a mild laundry detergent, and white vinegar. After cleaning stained areas, use a soft-bristled brush to smooth out the fabric.

How to Clean Wool

While wool upholstery is fairly durable, it’s also advisable to only clean it with water. First, run a vacuum or extractor over the fabric and then scrub any spots using a microfiber cloth dipped in warm water and circular motions.



How to Clean Chenille

Chenille is tricky because of its ability to absorb moisture quicker than other materials. So it’s important to address spills right away by soaking them up with a dry towel and, if necessary, following it up with a spot treatment that explicitly states it’s safe to use on chenille. Allow it to sit no longer than instructed before blotting the cleaner away.



