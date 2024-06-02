Why Shawnee County's Elm Creek Beef uses grass and grain to raise locally sourced cattle

Providing locally sourced, quality protein options for northeast Kansas is a way of life for Matt Swenson.

Swenson is the owner at Elm Creek Beef, which began as a small ranching operation in northern Shawnee County in 2016. His cattle graze on a plentiful diet of grass and grain rations beside Elm Creek spring, and his customers keep coming back for the quality and service they find.

Elm Creek Beef sells whole, half and quarter sides of beef, family bundles and individual premium cuts. Customers also have the ability to customize their meat bundle with ground beef, summer sausage, steaks, ribs, roasts and more.

Customers coming to the Elm Creek Beef market and deli in Hoyt can enjoy shopping a variety of locally sourced items, including beef raised on the Elm Creek farm in northern Shawnee County.

“We offer a personal connection with the person who raised the beef, and the ability to explain and educate how our beef is raised,” said Swenson. “Customers can expect the superior quality and peace of mind of knowing who produced your beef, where it came from, and how it’s raised, treated, fed and processed.”

Area businessman grew up on family farm in the Flint Hills

Swenson has a passion for educating the public about what he does. He supports such local youth organizations as FFA, 4-H, Girl Scouts and sports teams through donations, and frequently speaks to agriculture classes and other school groups about the meat processing industry.

“Many kids have no idea where their food comes from," he said. "We need to educate people about how meat is processed. A hundred years ago, you went to the butcher, and then everything became so commercial. There’s a push now to get back to locally sourced protein.”

Matt Swenson, owner of Elm Creek Beef, holds a sirloin cut sold at his Hoyt deli and market on May 22. Swenson started the farm in 2016 and opened the brick-and-mortar shop in 2022.

Swenson, who grew up in the Flint Hills, worked on his family’s farm, and on ranches and feedlots across the area. He said there are many benefits to knowing exactly where our meat comes from.

Large processing plants process between 5,000 and 6,000 head of cattle each day, so a package of ground beef purchased from the grocery store comes from several different animals, Swenson said.

It also likely includes fillers, such as head trimmings from the animals or meat from old dairy cows that have aged past their ability to produce milk.

“If you buy beef from us, you know it’s from one animal,” he said.

Cattle at Elm Creek Beef enjoy the native grasses to feed on the farm in northern Shawnee County. The farm, which opened in 2016 by Matt Swenson, cares for 50 cow-calf pairs and educates the public on their humane practices to produce top quality farm-to-table beef.

Elm Creek Beef features registered Black Angus cattle

The animals at Elm Creek Beef are registered Black Angus cattle, raised and processed in humane conditions in a low-stress, pasture environment. Swenson said his cattle aren’t injected with antibiotics or growth hormones either.

“Animals in large production operations live in crowded conditions in a stressful environment,” he said. “When animals are stressed, they release hormones just like humans, and the hormones make the meat tougher and give it an off taste.”

Elm Creek Beef butchers nine to 12 head of cattle per month, more than any other small producer in the state of Kansas by Swenson’s count. The business averages 200 sides of beef annually, selling retail meat at the Topeka Farmers Market and inside Elm Creek Beef Local Market in Hoyt.

A curious calf looks up as a Capital-Journal photographer's camera clicks by Elm Creek Beef's farm off N.E. 78th Street on May 22. The farm in northern Shawnee County provides grass-fed, grain-finished beef to select restaurants in Topeka and Mayetta and in their Hoyt deli and market.

Swenson expanded into the wholesale market in 2019 and now provides beef to several local restaurants and businesses.

He said one misconception about buying quality, locally sourced meat is that it’s more expensive, but he strives to produce farm-to-table prime grade meat at or below grocery store prices. The key is to buy in bulk.

“The demand for ground beef has never been higher due to people budgeting in the current economy,” said Swenson. “With inflation, we can’t keep burger in stock. To fight inflation, we’re going to try a one-eighth bundle.”

The per pound price of beef at Elm Creek is determined by the amount purchased. A whole side is 270 pounds of meat and costs approximately $6.91 per pound, according to the company website. Swenson points out that without the fillers found in large production meat, customers get more quality beef pound for pound for their money.

Cuts of Elm Creek Beef are packaged and frozen for sale inside their Hoyt deli and market. Owner Matt Swenson says buying locally sourced beef doesn't have to be more expensive and strives to keep his prices at or below grocery store prices when buying in bulk.

He said it’s not uncommon for families to go in together to purchase a quarter, half or whole side to spread out the cost and to accommodate the amount of freezer space required to store in bulk.

Elm Creek Beef operates local market in Hoyt

In September 2022, Elm Creek Beef expanded to include the Elm Creek Beef Local Market at 116 W. 4th St. in Hoyt.

“We originally planned to put the market in Meriden. The past owner of our building in Hoyt heard about our plans and contacted us about purchasing the liquor store and then-pizza restaurant,” said Swenson. “Hoyt lost its grocery store in 2019, so it just made sense to make the investment in the Hoyt community.”

The brick-and-mortar business is a full meat market, selling local beef, pork and chicken. It also serves as a grocery where customers can buy produce, cheese, milk, eggs, butter and a variety of other locally produced snacks and products, including Cashmere Popcorn and The Village Pie Maker pies.

Abby Lotspeich slices cuts of deli meat for a catering order on May 22 at Elm Creek Beef market and deli in Hoyt.

A deli counter offers lunch and dinner options for dine-in or carry out, including sub sandwiches like the toasted Italian and the turkey bacon ranch. They serve chili and soup seasonally, along with a variety of sides and a chef’s salad.

Elm Creek Beef Local Market employs 10 people. Swenson makes a point to hire students to provide them with experience working in the meat industry. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

From farm to market to his customers’ dinner tables, Swenson said the focus at Elm Creek Beef has always been on customer satisfaction.

“Quality comes from caring," he said. "The best beef is raised in the Midwest, and it’s our passion to have it available and in as many homes as possible.”

